Unofficial DC movie pulled from TIFF due to rights issues – but the director says it will screen again "very soon"

An unofficial DC film was pulled from its scheduled screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival – but director and star Vera Drew says (opens in new tab) we haven't seen the last of The People's Joker (opens in new tab).

On the eve of its premiere, Drew said in a statement she was sent an "angry letter" from a "media conglomerate that shall remain nameless" pressuring her not to screen the queer coming-of-age movie. TIFF went ahead and allowed the film its premiere screening, but scaled back the subsequent screenings in order to "mitigate blowback."

It was initially reported that The People's Joker was allegedly sent a cease and desist (something Drew says was "misreported"), despite Drew having gone to "great lengths with legal counsel to have it fall under parody/fair use." The film parodies Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, with Drew starring as an aspiring comedian struggling with her own gender identity.

As per the TIFF synopsis, “With comedy criminalized in Gotham City, the show is the only government-sanctioned space for funny people, but only those who will toe the party line. Disillusioned by a botched audition, Vera partners with a birdlike slacker to found their own alternative comedy troupe, attracting not only a rogues’ gallery of would-be comics, but also the ire of a fascistic caped crusader.”

Tim Heidecker and Bob Odenkirk also star in the movie, with the latter playing Bob the Goon. Heidecker connected Drew with Odenkirk. According to the director in a Collider (opens in new tab) interview, Odenkirk said, "I'll do it. I want to do it. I think it's great. I think you're great, but just kind of make me look kind of fucked up. Give me a big scar, something."

Drew ended her statement by saying that the movie "will screen again very soon at other festivals worldwide" and that she and her team are in the process of looking for a distribution partner who "believes in what we are doing, will protect us, and will eventually make this film accessible to trans people and their families everywhere."