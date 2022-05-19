The PC Gaming Show returns on June 12

The PC Gaming Show is returning for its eighth year as part of the industry event formerly known as E3 2022.

This year's show will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 PT/15:30 ET/20:30 BST, and will be available to watch via the YouTube and Twitch channels of our sister site, PC Gamer.

The 2022 show will see the return of hosts Sean 'Day[9]' Plott, a former developer and esports personality, and Mica Burton, best known for her work with Rooster Teeth and various Dungeons & Dragons projects.

Over the course of the show, the pair will be showing more than 45 games off to players. That's set to include an unannounced game from Frostpunk and This War of Mine developers 11-bit Studios, a new project from Don't Starve, Invisible, Inc., and Mark of the Ninja's Klei, the first gameplay footage of Paradox's latest grand strategy, Victoria 3, and more information on the likes of ARMA 4 and Sam Barlow's Immortality. Elsewhere, there'll be developer interviews, mod spotlights, and dozens more games to check out .

Last year, the PC Gaming Show exhibited the likes of Chivalry 2, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and Humankind, so expect plenty of high-profile games to show up this time around.

This summer's conferences might not technically be bound by the E3 name, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to look forward to. The Summer Games Fest returns, as do Microsoft and Bethesda for their own showcases. The Future Games Show will also be back, showing off even more upcoming games.

For a full rundown of everything taking place this summer, check out our E3 2022 schedule.