The Outer Worlds will be enhanced on both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Update: We've just received an updated comment from a spokesperson for publisher Private Division via email correcting the news that The Outer Worlds will only be enhanced on Xbox One X. The publisher - who also made the same statement on Twitter - said Obsidian's upcoming sci-fi adventure will include 4K textures and resolutions on Xbox One X and PC, with upsamples to 4K from 1440p on PS4 Pro.

The @OuterWorlds is enhanced for both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. It includes 4K textures and resolution on Xbox One X and PC, and upsamples to 4K from 1440p on PS4 Pro. It looks great across all platforms and we’re excited for players to experience The Outer Worlds on October 25th.October 16, 2019

Original story:

Obsidian's upcoming RPG The Outer Worlds is coming out in a matter of weeks, and interestingly it will apparently only be enhanced on Xbox One X and not for the PS4 Pro. Windows Central reached out to publisher Private Division, and a spokesperson revealed that the sci-fi adventure will be "4K on Xbox One, no enhancements for PS4 pro." It's quite a surprising move since usually if there is an enhanced version it tends to land on both consoles.

Obsidian, who is best known for the stellar Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft as part of the Xbox Game Studios, which bought 15 development studios including Ninja Theory and Undead Labs. Compulsion Games also fall under Xbox Game Studios, and its title We Happy Few is one example of a game that supported 4K for Xbox One X, but only ran at 1080p on PS4 Pro.

The Outer Worlds is a first-person RPG set in an alternative future that sees you wake up from cryosleep on a colony ship, which malfunctions and takes you to the furthest reaches of space. In this strange new setting, you discover that the world is ruled by corporations, and in true RPG form, all of the decisions you make will affect the colony. With companions, outlandish weapons, and bright, colourful sci-fi setting with strange, wondrous creatures roaming the lands, the game is sure to look pretty darn good and could really wow in 4K when it releases on October 25.

We've reached out to the publisher ourselves and at the time of writing are still awaiting a response, but we'll be sure to update this story if they get back to us.

