The original Sonic the Hedgehog game is coming to Tesla

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Tesla as the electric car manufacturer's latest gaming partnership.

Sega announced the crossover earlier today, confirming that the original Sonic the Hedgehog game would be coming to Tesla's in-car console - which you can play as long as you've got a USB controller and aren't driving the vehicle - although there's no release date yet. The first Sonic game was originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.

Sonic the Hedgehog is far from the first game to make it to Tesla's on-board console. Cuphead was one of the first to make the jump, and you can even play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt if you've got one of the Model X or Model S vehicles. Given, however, that those games both released in the last two years and Sonic is entering its third decade, the new arrival might very well be the oldest game on Tesla's platform.

It's been a big week for Sonic. Not content with partnering up with Elon Musk, everyone's favourite blue hedgehog appeared not once but twice at The Game Awards. Sonic Frontiers showed off a first look at the next Sonic game, set in a somewhat open but definitely apocalyptic world. That same show also saw the first Sonic 2 trailer . Catching up with the blue blur after his triumph over Dr Robotnik in the first movie, some more familiar faces show up this time around, with both Tails and Idris Elba's threatening take on Knuckles stepping up.

