The original NES Zelda comes to VR, thanks to Doom

The original Zelda has been transferred to virtual reality via the power of Doom.

Yes, not only can Doom be played on virtually any interface in history, but it can also be used to play other games entirely. In the creation just below, for example, we can see one enterprising Meta Quest 2 headset user has utilized id Software's classic shooter to remake The Legend of Zelda entirely in VR.

The actual act of playing the Zelda VR port comes via the player swinging around their sword to throw out fireballs at enemies they're aiming at. Their isn't really much sword combat per se, like you'd typically associate with The Legend of Zelda games, but there are, at least, some fiery balls of destruction instead.

You can still use the original Zelda's shield ability to block incoming attacks though, vital for surviving boss encounters. The player even pulls up a dungeon map at one point in front of them, closely examining the layout of the cavern to decipher where they are and where they should be headed.

This is all just the initial level of the original Zelda game for the Nintendo Entertainment System, as the video closes out with the player obtaining the first piece of the Tri-Force. We don't know if this user plans on remaking the full game in VR, but it could be well worth paying attention to their future exploits.

If you've never played the original Zelda game, it's worth noting you can take a stab at it right now via the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service on the Switch, as well as a bunch of other classic NES games.

