The Midgard Serpent rises to fight again in Thor #8 variant

Thor fought an illusion of the Midgard Serpent in June's Thor #5, but now it appears the real thing is rearing its head in a variant to Thor #8 by series artist Nic Klein.

(Image credit: Nic Klein (Marvel Comics))

The Midgard Serpent - a.k.a. Jormungand - is, like Thor, based on Norse mythology. That was adapted into Marvel lore, with this rarely-seen monster fated to be the one who ultimately kills Thor once and for all - although dying itself in the process, as well. Thor and Jormungand have faced off a number of times, but each has lived (or died and been revived) to fight another day.

Back in Thor #5, the deadly new villain Black Winter appeared as Jormungand in an illusion to vex the hammer-wielding hero.

Nic Klein's Thor #8 variant here depicts the two locked in battle, and appears to be a homage to Walt Simonson's 1987 cover to Thor #380.

(Image credit: Walter Simonson (Marvel Comics))

So will Thor face-off with the Midgard Serpent once more in Thor #8? It's not clear. Although it's depicted in this variant, oftentimes what happens in variant covers isn't a sign of what's inside the book. The synopsis for the issue released by Marvel earlier this year doesn't reveal it happening either.

"Everyone gets a hammer! That's right - come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself!" reads Thor #8's description. "The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking...no worthiness required???"

Thor #8 goes on sale on October 7.