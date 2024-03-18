The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal says his Buffy role saved him from becoming homeless

Pedro Pascal may now be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but his career hasn't been all smooth sailing as the actor has recently revealed that he would have been either homeless or no longer an actor if it wasn’t for his small appearance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after his SAG award win for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pascal opened up about the long road in his acting career leading to this very moment. "My entry-level lasted about 15 years, and we’re talking about not being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting surgery, being able to pay my rent," explained The Last of Us star before mentioning his time on the hit ‘90s show.

"I had less than $7 in my account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up." It sounds as though we have Buffy the Vampire Slayer to thank for Pedro’s illustrious career since.

Released in 1998, the show stars Sarah Michelle Geller as Buffy Summers, a teenage girl trying to live a normal life whilst juggling her responsibilities as the chosen vampire slayer. Pascal appeared in the season 4 premiere titled The Freshman, which follows Buffy’s first few days at college where she meets charming fellow student Eddie (Pascal), only to find out he too is a vampire. Buffy kills Eddie and so Pascal’s vampy journey ends. Who would have thought that such a fleeting role would make such a difference to one's career?

Since Buffy, Pascal has been on the rise starring in Netflix’s hit series Narcos and major Hollywood movies such as Wonder Woman 1984. The actor will soon reprise his role as Joel in HBO ’s post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us season 2 , based on the second video game of the same name. Next year we will see Pascal make his MCU debut as Richard Reeds AKA Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, which will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.