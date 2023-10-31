New crime drama starring The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey and Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker lands rave reviews

After a triumphant first season starring Stephen Graham and Sean Bean, Time has returned for a second season on the BBC. The prison drama stars The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey, Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, and The Silent Twins' Tamara Lawrance this time around, and viewers and critics alike are loving it.

Co-written by Helen Black and creator Jimmy McGovern, the second season follows a group of three women in prison. It’s told across three parts and across the lens of three very different inmates who arrive in Carlingford Prison on the same day. Orla (Whittaker), Abi (Lawrance), and Kelsey (Ramsey) are thrown together in an unfamiliar environment where the threat of violence is ever-present.

The hard-hitting drama has proved popular in its first reviews. The Independent gave the show four stars, writing that "Bella Ramsey steals the show as a hard-bitten addict". Their review continues, "This portrait of women on the edge, battling systems outside of their control, is tight, tense, and compassionate. Time, ultimately, is on their side". In a four-star review, the Radio Times wrote that the "prison drama is BBC at its very best". Meanwhile, The Standard also gave it four stars, adding, "Time is at its best when showing that it’s the outside world where the true terror lies."

Viewers have been similarly effusive about the show, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episodes. "Time season 2 BBC what a belter of a show...I wanted more," writes one . "Whole cast was amazing." Another tweeted : "Bella Ramsey has me crying my eyes out, what an amazing actor. You guys need to watch Time."

"Time Series 2 on BBC is superb, by far one of the best things on TV for a long time," tweeted a third . "Incredibly powerful stories with top drawer acting. Bella Ramsey especially is absolutely sensational."

Time is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now in the UK and will likely be available to rent in the US on Amazon in the near future. For what else to stream, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Amazon shows. You can also check out our breakdown of everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 2.