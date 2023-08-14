One of Netflix's best original movies is seemingly getting a surprise sequel

One of Netflix’s best original movies is seemingly getting a sequel – according to a tweet from its director.

The Harder They Fall, the western starring Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love, was released in 2021 to strong viewing figures; the film was watched for over 64 million hours in its first week according to Netflix.

Now, we might be getting a sequel. Director Jeymes Samuel replied on Twitter to a fan asking for a follow-up to The Harder They Fall with two simple words: "There is."

… There is. https://t.co/x8oWKmMdCgAugust 11, 2023 See more

If true, it’s a bit of a surprise out of left-field. No spoilers here, but The Harder They Fall is more or less a complete story. There’s certainly scope for a sequel – but there’s been little to no rumblings about a second movie ever being in the works.

Still, we’d absolutely love to see The Harder They Fall 2 (or an infinitely more creative title than that). The original western felt like a breath of fresh air upon its release, packed with style and electric chemistry between its murderer’s row of cast members playing real-world figures from the 19th Century. It currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 93%.

Also featuring the likes of Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Delroy Lindo, we’d love for a sequel to mosey on down and elevate some more talent while working side by side with more household names. Knives Out and superhero movies aside, it’s so rare to see top-tier talent working together in such a stacked ensemble. Start your dream casting now.

For more, check out the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.