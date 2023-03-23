With its March 30 release date now coming sharply into focus, The Great War: Western Front has launched an explosive new and never before seen gameplay trailer.

Showcasing trench warfare, aerial attacks, ballistics, bombs, and bad weather among many other war-torn features that players will face in the coming days, our latest look at Petroglyph Games and Frontier Foundry's "definitive" World War 1 strategy game is action-packed from start to finish. The latest trailer debuted as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

By assuming control of the Allied Forces or the Central Powers (the choice is yours), you'll have the chance to rewrite the history books within the confines of the game's ever-changing, persistent world – a setting that I reckon is as much your enemy as the opposing army after going hands-on with the turn-based tactical wartime strategy game last year.

That's definitely a good thing, though, because the feeling of triumph after overcoming the odds is second to none. You see, part of what makes The Great War: Western Front so edge-of-your-seat entertaining is its masterful blend of fiction and history. The former is down to your skills on the battlefield in Skirmish mode or when locking horns with fellow Commanders in multiplayer mode, but the latter is driven by feature footage taken from the archives of London's Imperial War Museum in the game's Historical Battles that reflect some of World War One's defining events.

The Great War: Western Front launches on March 30 on PC via Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).

