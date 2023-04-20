The Russo Brothers are halfway through writing The Gray Man 2

A sequel to Netflix's most expensive film to date is still on the way from directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo.

"We're in the middle of it right now," The Russos told Collider (opens in new tab). "We're in the middle of working on The Gray Man 2 script, so, again, everything is about the story. We are hard at work, sleeves rolled up, and more to come soon."

The Gray Man, based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney, stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, a highly-skilled CIA black ops mercenary. When Six accidentally uncovers incriminating secrets about Agent Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), a former colleague with psychopathic tendencies, Hanson puts a bounty on his head and launches a global manhunt led by international assassins.

Billy Bob Thorton plays Six's handler Donald Fitzroy alongside de Armas who stars as Agent Dani Miranda – a CIA operative who has Six's back. The cast also includes Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Elme Ikwuakor, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, and Alfre Woodard.

The thriller racked up close to 250 million hours watched in the first 28 days (H/T Business Insider (opens in new tab)), and became the streaming platform's second-most popular movie in 2022 (behind Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project). The film's success not only spawned a sequel, but a spin-off written by Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Plot details for either movie have yet to be released.

The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix.