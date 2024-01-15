The White Lotus star Theo James gets his gangster on in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen

The White Lotus star Theo James unexpectedly inherits his wealthy father's country estate, only to get more than he bargained for, in the bloody first trailer for Guy Ritchie's new Netflix series The Gentlemen. While the show is set in the same world as the director's 2019 movie of the same name, it features all new characters, with James playing Eddie, the Duke of Halstead.

Turns out, as evidenced from the show's first trailer above, that Eddie's pops Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), a career criminal from the East End of London, founded a cannabis empire – and now he's been charged with keeping it in business. Fortunately, Eddie has Bobby's steely daughter Susie (Kaya Scodelario) on hand to help, but things get complicated when a bunch of unsavory characters start trying to get in on the action.

"Do you know what I love about the British aristocracy?" one character says via voiceover in the clip. "You're the original gangsters."

Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie goes toe to toe with the underworld bosses. "However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it," reads the official synopsis.

Michael Vu, Chanel Cresswell, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Daniel Ings, Max Beesly, Peter Serafinowicz, and Giancarlo Esposito round out the supporting cast. Richie serves as creator, co-writer, and director of the first two episodes.

The Gentlemen will release on Netflix sometime in March. While we wait, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.