The Dark Knight takes 'The Joker War' to the Joker in Batman #97 preview

When the Clown Prince of Crime gets his hands on Bruce Wayne's money, bad things will happen - as evident in this preview of August 18's Batman #97. As the core of the sprawling 'The Joker War' event, James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez's Batman arc finds the Joker stocking up in his war against the Dark Knight.

Check our this unlettered first look at the issue:

(Image credit: DC)

The Joker’s army is growing hour by hour, with weapons beyond anything the Clown Prince of Crime has ever used before," reads DC's solicitation for the issue. "Batman must hold his mind together so he can strike the final blow and take back his city – but how can he heal the rifts he’s created in his life to get the help he needs?"

But Batman's not alone, as his allies now include his sometimes girlfriend Catwoman, who is assembling an army of her own.

"So Catwoman definitely plays a very central role and plays a key role at the climax of 'The Joker War' story," Tynion told Newsarama previously. "But also, her actions in 'Joker War' are going to help set the stage for, honestly, the next few years of Batman stories."

But then again, Joker's got his new ally Punchline - which DC has been hyping heavily as their next big character.

Batman #97 is the third chapter of the title's 'The Joker War' storyline, but one of 27 issues DC has relating to this event - which concludes in the milestone Batman #100.