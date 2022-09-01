The controversial Runescape Fresh Start Worlds event has been made "better for all players"

By published

The in-game event has also been delayed by a couple of weeks

Runescape
(Image credit: Jagex)

Runescape developer Jagex has revealed that it is making changes to the upcoming Fresh Start Worlds event after it received mixed reactions from the community upon its reveal. 

After receiving mixed reactions from the Runescape community, with many claiming that the Fresh Start Worlds event was "cash-hungry" and complaining about the differences in the Old School Runescape version of the event, Jagex has since made changes to the event to relieve fans' concerns. 

According to a press release, the Fresh Start Worlds update - originally supposed to release on September 12 - has now been pushed back slightly to September 26, with the Old School Runescape version due in October. This isn't all that's been changed about the upcoming in-game event as Jagex has also made a series of modifications to the event following community feedback.

The developer has revealed that it plans to address existing players' concerns regarding the speed at which new players would gain skills and experience, week-to-week XP multiplier and peak XP multipliers, as well as other boosts, by rebalancing them. The press release also says that exclusive rewards from Fresh Start Worlds will become available through other means in the future. 

Jagex has also now made it possible for existing players to be able to purchase a Fresh Start World membership through Bonds that can be obtained via gameplay. This means current players will have an alternative way to participate in the special mode as well as first-time and returning players who will be starting on new accounts. 

Still not entirely convinced to play the Fresh Start Worlds event? Find out what else you could be playing with our best MMORPG list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  