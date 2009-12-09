The A-Z Of Spike Jonze

Weezer were trying to find someone to shoot the video for their song in 1994.



Despite being certain they didn't want a single sweater in the promo, their label Geffen received 25 treatments for the thing, with every one featuring a version of the clothing.



And then Jonze pitched a concept that ran simply, "A blue stage, a steadicam, a pack of wild dogs."



The $60,000 video was shot in one unbroken take, featuring the band playing to a sped up version of the song.



When played at a slower speed, the illusion is created that the band is playing the song in the correct time, yet moving in slow motion. The one take was shot over twenty five times and the final version is somewhere between shot #15 and shot #20, in which the band had abandoned the idea of taking the video seriously at all.

You can peep it here .