Tenet has several set pieces that would typically be "the climax of a normal movie," says Robert Pattinson

Tenet actor Robert Pattinson has teased what’s to come from the film in July. Not only will the upcoming release have several big sequences for moviegoers to look forward to (should cinemas re-open), but Pattinson has also shut down one of the biggest theories floating around about Christopher Nolan’s thriller.

“This thing, it’s so insane,” Pattinson told GQ of Tenet. “They had a crew of around 500 people, and 250 of them would all fly together, just hopping planes to different countries. And in each country there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country.”

Think back to Nolan’s previous stand-out set pieces – from Dunkirk and its water wall, to Inception’s gravity-bending dream world collapse. The idea of having multiple scenes like those across different locations in Tenet will no doubt entice even the most lapsed of cinema fans.

Pattinson, though, is understandably tight-lipped about the rest of Tenet. So far, we’ve had a spinning logo and an incredibly cryptic trailer to decipher. As is Nolan’s wont, it’s secrets upon secrets upon secrets. One thing Pattinson can confirm, though is that “there’s actually no time traveling” in the film, a plausible premise that seemed likely given the trailer’s emphasis on things happening in reverse.

Nolan, too, wasn’t keen on sharing too many details beyond saying, “a complete grasp of the script, in the case of Tenet, is one that understands and acknowledges the need for this film to live on in the audience’s mind, and suggest possibilities in the audience’s mind.” Answers on the back of a postcard for trying to figure out what he means by that.

If Pattinson’s words ring true, though, Tenet is guaranteed to live long in our collective memories once the credits have rolled – even if we don’t quite understand everything that happens.