First trailer for new A24 horror Talk to Me sees a séance go horribly wrong

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Talk to Me, the upcoming supernatural horror it picked up after it wowed critics at Sundance back in January – and it looks positively bone-chilling.

Written and directed by filmmaking brother duo Danny and Michael Philippou, who made a name for themselves via their YouTube channel RackaRacka, the movie centers on a group of teens who conduct a séance at a party. Mia (Sophia Wilde), having not long lost her mother, is particularly keen to converse with those on the other side – but the spirits they manage to contact turn out to be anything but friendly. Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Djanji, Zoe Terakes, and Lord of the Rings' Miranda Otto round out the supporting cast.

On reading the synopsis, you might be tempted to write Talk to Me off as just another genre flick but the clip, which you can watch above, looks to promise something more interesting than that. In some moments, it reminds us of Mike Flanagan's eerie works like Haunting of Hill House, as it delves deep into Mia's grief, or Ouija: Origin of Evil. In others, it gives off a more unique and dream-like vibe, à la Jordan Peele. You could do a lot worse than being compared to the works of those fright-loving filmmakers...

A24 is no stranger to releasing spookier fare, having launched the likes of Bodies Bodies Bodies, Saint Maud, The Lighthouse, Hereditary, Midsommar, Men, X, and Pearl over the last few years.

Talk to Me is set to release in US theaters on July 28. While we wait for more news, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2023 and beyond.