You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can

AriZona beverages just announced a board game to sate not just your appetite for delightful liquids, but also for card-slinging. Coming from publisher Spin Master, AriZona 99 is a math board game by the looks of it. In the same vein as Blackjack but a little more granular, and with some wild (west?) rules thrown in.

Whether it's best board game material, time will tell, but for now here's what we know about AriZona 99: The Game, the new drink-themed board game designed around keeping things cheap.

Players take it in turns to throw down cards with different amounts on them – 7¢, -10¢, 0¢, etc. – and attempt to hit 99¢ to win a can. Go over that price, and you lose a can. The first to acquire four cans wins the game. With special cards that lower prices, flip the digits around, or pass an entirely new total on to the next player, the game can change up (ha, get it) at any given moment. It'll involve some strategy, and a whole heap of luck.

The game is made for 2-10 players, which means it could get rather chaotic at high player counts. High player count does mean there's more people to help catch me out when I spout terrible mental arithmetic all over the table, however, so that's nice.

It's one of those simple, fast paced, educational games, and one with an important message behind it. The message being that things being more expensive is bad, actually. It's part of AriZona's "fight to stop inflation", with the company dedicated to keeping their cans at 99¢.

Of course, we in the UK have to pay through the nose, which I'm now suddenly very upset about.

Available to buy right now, Arizona 99: The Game is $9.99 at Amazon, which is appropriate pricing for a game that tries to keep things cheap (I suppose 99¢ was too much to ask).

