You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can

News
By published

It's part of the company's "fight to stop inflation"

AriZona 99 the game with contents
(Image credit: Spin Master)

AriZona beverages just announced a board game to sate not just your appetite for delightful liquids, but also for card-slinging. Coming from publisher Spin Master, AriZona 99 is a math board game by the looks of it. In the same vein as Blackjack but a little more granular, and with some wild (west?) rules thrown in.

Whether it's best board game material, time will tell, but for now here's what we know about AriZona 99: The Game, the new drink-themed board game designed around keeping things cheap.

AriZona 99: The Game | $9.99 at Amazon

AriZona 99: The Game | $9.99 at Amazon
Your favorite iced tea is now a family card game. AriZone 99: The Game is available for just a hair under $10 at Amazon, and comes wrapped in that classic can we all know and love.

Buy it if:

You like quick card games
You're buying for an AriZona mega-fan
You need a new party game

Don't buy it if:

You prefer longer games

View Deal

Players take it in turns to throw down cards with different amounts on them – 7¢, -10¢, 0¢, etc. – and attempt to hit 99¢ to win a can. Go over that price, and you lose a can. The first to acquire four cans wins the game. With special cards that lower prices, flip the digits around, or pass an entirely new total on to the next player, the game can change up (ha, get it) at any given moment. It'll involve some strategy, and a whole heap of luck.

(Image credit: Spin Master)
Spice > Math

Hot Ones Truth or Dab box and game components

(Image credit: First We Feast)

If you're looking for something of the same ilk (but far less educational and a lot spicier), you can grab the Hot Ones Truth or Dab The Game for $7.37 right now, or for UK peeps it's down to £8.79 at Amazon.

The game is made for 2-10 players, which means it could get rather chaotic at high player counts. High player count does mean there's more people to help catch me out when I spout terrible mental arithmetic all over the table, however, so that's nice.

It's one of those simple, fast paced, educational games, and one with an important message behind it. The message being that things being more expensive is bad, actually. It's part of AriZona's "fight to stop inflation", with the company dedicated to keeping their cans at 99¢.

Of course, we in the UK have to pay through the nose, which I'm now suddenly very upset about.

Available to buy right now, Arizona 99: The Game is $9.99 at Amazon, which is appropriate pricing for a game that tries to keep things cheap (I suppose 99¢ was too much to ask).

For more recommendations, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games?

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Tabletop Gaming
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
Arcs board game box on top of the board alongside tokens, dice, and cards laid out on a wooden table
Time to destroy cities and provoke some outrage, apparently, 'cause the Arcs board game is on offer
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
The Horrified: World of Monsters box close up
Save 56% on the run-up to Halfoween with this board game that lets you fight Cthulhu face-to-face
Stardew Valley: The Board Game being played
Roll up farming sim lovers, Stardew Valley: The Board Game is 25% off as we trundle into the spring sales
Quacks: All-In Edition box art
Fellow witchcore weirdos, prepare your cauldrons for a classic potion-making board game refresh with Quacks: All-In Edition
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
"They are really feelin' the pressure": Former Nintendo staff think today's Direct, just 6 days before the Switch 2 Direct is a "bad idea strategically"
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine
Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine
Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive uses magic in closeup screenshot
Despite fans begging for Tifa, Final Fantasy 16's Clive is "significantly more popular" than any other Tekken guest fighter
More about tabletop gaming
Arcs board game box on top of the board alongside tokens, dice, and cards laid out on a wooden table

Time to destroy cities and provoke some outrage, apparently, 'cause the Arcs board game is on offer
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer

Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
The village green in Atomfall

My first 3 hours in Atomfall feel playing Fallout 3 for the first time, and if you don't check it out I'm legally obligated to beat you with a cricket bat
See more latest
Most Popular
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reveals why season 2's Eurovision inspired episode has him taking the "sexiest f***ing risk"
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
"They are really feelin' the pressure": Former Nintendo staff think today's Direct, just 6 days before the Switch 2 Direct is a "bad idea strategically"
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine
Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Isabelle
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director "can't hope to compete with what doctors do," but he's content to "buff peoples' lives" with games
Fighting a dragon with a sword and shield in Skyrim
Former Skyrim dev says "a lot of the great stuff" in the RPG came from the devs having "quite a bit of freedom" to create what they wanted, even if it wasn't "on schedule"
Spider-Man 4
There might be an obvious reason why Tom Holland's Spider-Man wasn't announced for Avengers: Doomsday
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
There may still be some big names missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, but Marvel teases that "there's always room for more"
Patrick Stewart in X-Men
Marvel fans are already theorizing how Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden's X-Men will be integrated into Avengers: Doomsday