Which Warhammer Helsmiths of Hashut models should you buy for your army? I've made all them, so here's what I think

After years away plotting, scheming, and plaiting their utterly fabulous facial hair, the Helsmiths of Hashut are storming onto the battlefields of Warhammer Age of Sigmar. As the first new faction in quite a while, they certainly don't lack the numbers; there's an entire army's worth of models on the way, and I've been able to get my grubby mitts on all of them.

So, which of the Helsmiths of Hashut models should you add to your collection? What characters are worth making a beeline for, and are there any you're better off avoiding? Publisher Games Workshop sent me the range early to review with all of you, so I've broken this Age of Sigmar faction down below.

Muster your forces (Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott) While the majority of models listed here are only just going up for pre-order, you can grab the Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set via Amazon or for £96 at Wayland Games in the UK instead of £120.

Honestly, it's been a lot of fun; I wasn't expecting to fall quite so hard for these conniving duardin, but as I mentioned in Helsmiths of Hashut Army Set review earlier this year, they're a compelling army both in terms of gameplay and lore. The folks at Warhammer seem to think so, anyway – along with appearing in the skirmish wargame, the Helsmiths have spread to the best board games via Underworlds as well.

A quick note before we begin: I've not managed to paint all of these yet because I've been busy juggling a few other projects like this aura-farming Space Marine, but I'll circle back to this post with my thoughts once I've managed to slap a color-scheme on them.

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Urak Taar

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Urak Taar/Daemonsmith on Infernal Taurus The centerpiece Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hero Includes: 1 model (with variant build option) Complexity: High Build-time: 60 - 90mins Reasons to buy + You want a gorgeous centerpiece model + You'd like an all-powerful hero + You appreciate being able to make your own characters Reasons to avoid - You're happy with the other, cheaper leaders - You're not up for a more involved, complex build

The most impressive model in the Helsmiths of Hashut range is, unsurprisingly, its leader. Urak Taar is the only named character in the faction at present and rides into battle on the back of a massive, metallic taurus with wings that is the army's biggest miniature by far. This is one hell of a centerpiece.

Don't want to make the First Daemonsmith? Not to worry. You can always construct him as a generic Daemonsmith on Infernal Taurus instead using the many alternate parts provided in the box.

Build: As you'd expect from such an enormous model, Urak Taar / Daemonsmith on Infernal Taurus is a much more involved project. It's not the most complex miniature I've put together, but it isn't exactly straightforward either. Bear that in mind before embarking on the build.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A lot of this is due to the many (and often fiddly) individual parts that slot together to form the model, from the seat's edges to the wings and even the characters' multi-piece design. Indeed, something to note is that you should add both wings at once if possible, or hold down the model in between – otherwise it'll be wildly unbalanced and topple over. To be honest, I'd stick the whole thing onto the base slightly earlier than recommended to add stability.

Be sure not to add the character to the mount until you've painted it all, either; you'll struggle to get access to the finer detail otherwise. Because Urak Taar and the Daemonsmith are totally separate models too, you could also magnetize them and swap them in as needed.

Lore Urak Taar is called the "First Daemonsmith" for a reason - as the name would suggest, this centuries-old mage was the first to make use of daemons in his forgework. This has corrupted his body and soul to the point that he's slowly turning to stone, so he's trying to ascend to godhood and escape that fate.

Gameplay: As you can see from the picture above, I opted for the bog-standard Daemonsmith on Infernal Taurus. I prefer making original characters to lead an army where possible, so wasn't really tempted by Urak Taar. All the same, there is absolutely no doubt that he's a stronger hero and will be far deadlier in-game. His base weapons provide more attacks even if they do a similar amount of damage, and he has more spells at his disposal. The alt-build Daemonsmith is no slouch, of course, but they simply can't stand up to Urak Taar on the tabletop.

Something I adore about Urak Taar is his "The Curse of Stone" power. This ties into the lore of the faction wherein his magical use is corrupting his very flesh… but he's able to channel and fire that corruption at others, hitting targets with mortal damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience This is the most complicated of all the Helsmiths to make, but I wouldn't say it's particularly taxing nonetheless. I enjoyed the experience, on the whole! 4/5 Gameplay verdict Urak Taar and the variant Daemonsmith build hit like a ton of bricks. 5/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Daemonsmith/Ashen Elder

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Daemonsmith/Ashen Elder An essential addition Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hero Includes: 1 model (with variant pieces) Complexity: Low Build-time: 10 - 15mins Reasons to buy + You want to buff your war machines or infantry + You'd like an evocative, thematic model + You love painting daemonfire/OSL Reasons to avoid - You need to buy it twice to make both models - You'd rather get the Daemonsmith on Taurus

Of all the models in the Helsmith range, I was looking forward to this one the most. There's something simultaneously chilling and enticing about this sorcerer, what with their oversized talons holding a fistful of flames. However, what I didn't appreciate at first is that there are technically two builds in the box – if you'd prefer, you can make a very angry Ashen Elder priest instead. Because these both use the same body and similar core pieces, you'll have to choose just one for your army; you can't make both with parts from the same box, sadly.

Build: This model is so much easier to put together than you'd think, what with all that fire and brimstone. Although it's not push-fit, the Daemonsmith/Ashen Elder is pretty straightforward. Actually, it was one of the quickest builds in this project; aside from a couple of fiddly bits with the Daemonsmith's flame-encrusted hand (some fingers are added separately) and the pointed book stand, it's easy going.

I wasn't able to make the Ashen Elder for the purpose of this review because I only had one model, but I did take those pieces and use them in tandem with Urak Taar to create my own, converted version. Is it the prettiest or most skilled swap? Not really. But the point is, you can create both a Daemonsmith and Ashen Elder if you have spares or a little creativity lying around.

Lore The Daemonsmiths are some of the most important figures of Helsmith society, so it isn't surprising that they get one of the coolest miniatures. These guys are responsible for creating all the enchanted weapons you see throughout the force, so they're borderline royalty. Meanwhile, the Ashen Elders are the spiritual leaders of Helsmith civilization and use hammers (a much-derided duardin favorite) as an "up yours" to their dwarven kin.

Gameplay: In terms of mechanics, both the Daemonsmith and Ashen Elder are similar. Considering how they both use the same core model with extra bits thrown on top to differentiate them, that's only right. Baseline health, move, control, and save are the same (6, 4", 2, and 4+ respectively), and their melee weapons are very similar. However, I'd probably recommend the Daemonsmith in terms of gameplay prowess because it has the "Hurled Dameonfire" ranged weapon that can reach up to 18 inches. It's also able to heal Helsmith War Machines (like the Dominator Engine or Tormentor Bombard) thanks to the "Molten Mending" ability that can be used once per turn. Because the faction puts such emphasis on this kind of unit, that's worth its weight in demon-forged gold.

Still, that isn't to say the Ashen Elder is no good. It's excellent at rallying the troops, allowing you to ignore the first point of damage on a unit if the model is within six inches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience It won't take you long to build either variant, and both are fun to put together. 4/5 Gameplay verdict While I would have preferred more pizazz from the Daemonsmith, these characters are essential to a Helsmith army. 4.5/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: War Despot

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

War Despot Cue the evil cackling Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hero Includes: 1 model Complexity: Low Build-time: 10mins Reasons to buy + You like classic generals + You're looking for an easy model to start with + You'd rather keep costs low Reasons to avoid - Most other heroes are more interesting - There's no real customization options here

The War Despot is the closest thing Helsmiths of Hashut have to a king. They're your classic evil, moustache-twirling general.

Build: Compared to other models in the range, this is a total doddle to make. It doesn't really have anything in the way of customization and slots together in chunky pieces, so the War Despot will be done in a jiffy. If you appreciate tweaking models with alternate pieces to make them your own, that won't necessarily be a good thing.

Lore Despots are in a funny spot, lore-wise; you'd think they would be the most powerful members of society by virtue of birth and wealth, but they secretly owe a lot to daemonsmiths. Indeed, the two can't exist without the other. It's a fascinating kind of symbiosis.

Gameplay: As well as enjoying a very cool sculpt, this guy carries a nasty weapon in the form of a Daemonflame Glaive that will have no trouble cleaving through infantry and characters alike. His "Fight, You Scum" ability is a brilliant blending of theme and mechanics too, pushing nearby units to greater heights.

However, he has the misfortune of not looking or being as cool to play as his fellow heroes in the Helsmith range. The poor lad is being overshadowed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience The Despot is the easiest model to build in the entire range, but a lack of customization brings him down a little. 3.5/5 Gameplay verdict This guy is all well and good, but he's unfortunately overshadowed by more interesting alternatives. 3/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Dominator Engine

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Dominator Engine Grab the bull by the flamethrowers Our expert review: Specifications Type: War machine Includes: 1 model (with 2 build options) Complexity: Moderate Build-time: 1hr Reasons to buy + You love units that hit like a dump truck + You'd like a centerpiece for your army + You want to strike fear into your foes Reasons to avoid - You hate painting fire effects

The Dominator Engine is amongst the most iconic models of the Helsmiths range – it's certainly a favorite of mine. There are also two variants you can build. One wades into the fray with twin maces, and it's designed to hunt down characters. The other packs infantry-melting flamethrowers, so is good for crowd-control.

Build: I expected this model to be hard to make but was pleasantly surprised by how easily it went together. For the most part, anyway. There are a lot of smaller, fragile pieces and elements that provide articulation, but combining them wasn't as tricky as I'd feared. The model as a whole requires more patience than most other miniatures in the range, sure, but it isn't too taxing on the whole.

In addition, this is one that I didn't mind fully assembling before I painted it. Despite complex sections like the daemonfire forge in the middle or billowing smoke, you have lots of clearance to maneuver your brush even with everything complete.

Lore Look closely at that furnace in the Dominator Engine's belly; it's not just fire. There are daemon eyes in there, hinting at how this thing comes alive.

Gameplay: I pity anyone who goes up against this thing. It draws all eyes to it, and will be a lightning rod for all your foes' attention. No wonder. The Dominator Engine with Bane Maces will absolutely pummel characters thanks to an ability that lets it use two fight actions against heroes. At the other end of the scale, the version with Immolation Cannons can pick more than one unit to fire upon at once. It's thoroughly nasty.

I chose the latter because, much like the Tormentor Bombard, it's listed as the default for Spearhead armies. I've yet to regret that choice, as I'd rather take as many models off the board as possible rather than focusing on enemy heroes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience It was difficult at times, but I had a blast making this miniature. 4/5 Gameplay verdict Praise Hashut, this guy is worth the time and effort needed to paint it up. It's devastating. 5/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Bull Centaurs

(Image credit: Future/Will Salmon)

Bull Centaurs/Anointed Sentinels Like a bull in a china shop Our expert review: Specifications Type: Cavalry Includes: 3 models (with 2 build options) Complexity: Moderate Build-time: 40mins Reasons to buy + You like a bit of shock and awe + You'd love to add some speed to your army + You want to intimidate the foe Reasons to avoid - You're leaning into machinery rather than monsters - You like to magnetize for flexibility

Because the Helsmiths of Hashut (and Chaos Dwarfs before them) have fallen prey to the Ruinous Powers, they field all manner of hellish troops. The most monstrous of these are the Bull Centaurs – half duardin, half bull. These massive cavalry warriors can be built as melee heavy-hitters armed with dual maces or as zealots with glaives.

Build: These horned horrors offer more of a challenge than many Helsmith units, but that isn't to say I disliked the experience. Indeed, there's something satisfying about locking plates of armor into place across the flanks or slotting the torso onto the legs.

The downside? Even though you could technically build both options and swap them out at will because the torsos are built separately (the leg's mid-section even has flat plastic you could drill into to magnetize it), said torsos are totally hollow and have narrow connections. Unless you find some clever way to modify them, magnetizing the pieces is going to be tricky. I don't know if I built mine wrong, but the third model of the unit also ended up with a strange gap in the waist that I couldn't explain – it was like something could be slotted in, but the instructions didn't show anything of the sort and I couldn't figure out what I was missing.

Lore The backstory behind these centaurs is, like so much of Helsmith lore, grim. The faction's dealings with demons and the dark god Hashut seems to result in mutated children every now and then, and most are hidden away. However, any that come out as bull hybrids - these guys - are revered and given everything they could ever want.

Gameplay: It's true that these guys are quick, but the thing I value most is their intimidation factor. These are hulking miniatures that tower over other Helsmiths, and seeing them charge toward you is gonna unnerve many players. For good reason, actually. Both variants can add one point to their charge score per daemonic power point, and either weapon option is going to mess foes up in a big way.

I prefer the classic Bull Centaurs, though. The Anointed Sentinels are powerful anti-cavalry troops who are great at protecting heroes thanks to their "Zealous Counter-Attack" reaction that provides Strike-First, but the Bull Centaurs are utterly devastating. They have "Bull Charge" that lets them roll a dice against each model in a unit it has charged and add daemonic power points to the total. For each 6+ rolled, you deal a point of mortal damage. That takes them from badass to "oh god, help."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience These are more complex than other Helsmith models, so require a little more patience. 3.5/5 Gameplay verdict Of all the units I've looked at, these are the ones I'm really looking forward to fielding. 5/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Infernal Cohort

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Infernal Cohort The backbone of your army Our expert review: Specifications Type: Infantry (melee) Includes: 10 models (two weapon options) Complexity: Low Build-time: 40mins Reasons to buy + You want a quick project + You don't like horde armies + You love old-school fantasy dwarves Reasons to avoid - You prefer weight of numbers - You want loads of customization

The Infernal Cohorts are the backbone of any Helsmiths of Hashut army, so make sure you field a unit or two before hitting the tabletop battlefield. You can arm them with two different kinds of weapon, but be aware that they aren't going anywhere fast either way.

Build: These were some of the first models I built for the Helsmiths of Hashut, and I was taken aback at how straightforward they were to construct. They aren't push-fit, but they feel like it in terms of how simple they are. That goes for either weapon option (spears or swords), honestly.

Lore Even though they're the rank and file of the Helsmiths, the Infernal Cohorts still wield weapons imbued with daemonic essence.

Gameplay: These guys demonstrate what the Helsmiths are all about. There aren't many of them, and they don't move quickly, but my goodness can they take a hit. If they get close to your opponents, they'll cause all sorts of chaos too.

The weapon you choose will dictate whether you're looking at an anti-infantry unit (swords) or an anti-cavalry one (spears), so deciding between those really comes down to what you need on the field. Otherwise, they're much the same. The only difference lies in a single ability; swordsmen have the "Disciplined March" passive power that lets you turn run rolls of 1-3 into a 4, while spearmen can provide other units with daemonic power points when contesting an objective.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience These were a breeze to make. 4/5 Gameplay verdict You can rely on these guys, and they'll form the backbone of your force. 4/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Infernal Razers

(Image credit: Future/Will Salmon)

Infernal Razers Gunners, take aim Our expert review: Specifications Type: Infantry (ranged) Includes: 5 models (with 2 weapon options) Complexity: Low Build-time: 30mins Reasons to buy + You're feeling the lack of the faction's ranged attacks + You'd also like to engage up close + You want a truly iconic unit Reasons to avoid - You'd prefer to prioritize war machines - You're all in on melee

One of the most iconic units in the Chaos Dwarf army of old was the blunderbuss-wielding gunner squad, and they're back with a facelift for Age of Sigmar. You get five gunners in each box of rechristened Infernal Razers, and they can be armed with either blunderbusses or flamethrowers. Pick your poison.

Build: Much like the Infernal Cohort infantry, these guys are surprisingly easy to construct. They really aren't that complicated; despite not being push-fit, they slot together easily. Actually, the Infernal Razers are some of the easiest models to make in the range.

You can equip them with two different weapon options, of course, but neither is particularly taxing. The body of each gun is mostly whole, and you just add the barrels on later.

Lore All Warhammer firearms deal devastating damage from afar, but the Helsmiths' firearms are particularly hard-hitting. Fired by a ziggurat's craftsmen, they are designed to cause maximum harm and distress.

Gameplay: For me, there's only one choice of weapon here – and it's Blunderbusses. Besides having a superior range of 18 inches compared to the Flamehurler's 12, each strike hits harder and deals more damage on the whole. Plus, the gun's special ability might mean targets are saddled with "Strike-Last" for the rest of the turn. Sure, you only get one dice to roll per shooter compared to the Flamehurler's three. But considering how the Helsmiths lack ranged attacks, keeping foes at a distance is worthwhile.

All the same, I do understand the appeal of the good old flamethrower. This can be used in combat, hits targets more reliably, and reduces the victims' control score.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Category Notes Score Build experience This is a straightforward unit to make. 4/5 Gameplay verdict There's something horribly satisfying about damaging your opponents' ability to function as well as hurting them. 4/5

Helsmiths of Hashut review: Hobgrot Vandalz

(Image credit: Future/Will Salmon)