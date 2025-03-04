This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges

News
By
published

Shut up and let me trade my resources

Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
(Image credit: Fanroll)

You know the feeling: you’re playing Catan and you’re all stocked up on wool, grain … but really what you need is some lumber and ore. Thankfully, this Kickstarter project has you sorted. The Catan Masterpiece Series is an official set of components and accessories that offer a host of premium upgrades for one of the best board games crafted from wood, metal, resin, gemstones, or the just very fanciest of plastics.

There are plenty of bougie additions to choose from and tack onto your existing copy of Catan, and you can check them all out on the Catan Masterpiece Series rewards page. From charming, earthy (and really quite affordable) game pieces like wooden dice and wave pieces to wonderfully overkill $600 gemstone hex tiles, there’s something available that’ll suit almost every budget and every player’s desire to flex on their friends come game night.

There are a couple of ways to put together your quarry of Catan Masterpiece goodies. If a resin Robber and dice, wooden board pieces, and plastic number discs and ancient civilization pieces are just rich enough for your blood, the $199 bundle is the easiest and most price-effective way to pop all of those components in your basket at once.

Wooden, plastic, and metal game add-ons for Catan

(Image credit: Fanroll)

If you yearn for something even fancier, there are the Woodcutter ($299), Artisan ($499), Stonecutter ($749), and Noble ($999) bundles too. Each of these turns up the scale and/or quality of the previous tier. So, while you’ll definitely be splashing the cash, you know you’ll also be well on your way to owning the world’s fanciest copy of Catan.

Many of the most affordable tiers of bundle like Explorer ($25), Harbormaster ($69), and Traditionalist ($99) are unfortunately already sold out. That’s likely owing to the popularity of the project, as it’s currently sitting at 1,224 backers and $317,703 pledged with 16 days to go. That said, you can redeem the project’s build-a-bundle reward to put together a selection of just the pieces you most have your eye on. According to the Kickstarter page, everything is due to ship around December 2025; so, maybe consider it an especially early Christmas present to yourself.

Need some ideas on what to play next? Check out our picks for the best party board games or the best board games for adults. For something more suited to the little ones in your life, try out one of our picks for the best family board games!

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Exit: The Game - Adventures on Catan game up close on an orange background
There's a Catan version of the Exit board game coming, for which I am both excited and bemused
Ascendice 2: Levitating Dice for D&amp;D
Hold me back, levitating D&D dice are a thing and I need them
Shepherds and farmers look out across an idyllic landscape in artwork from the new Catan
New version of Catan is "modernizing" the board game and "updating it to today's standards"
Meeple in Doggerland on the board
Create megoliths and cave paintings in deep prehistoric strategy board game Doggerland, now half price
The 15th Edition Agricola with addons
I wish I'd waited for this discount on Agricola's Limited Edition
Character from Malediction
Fully funded in 12 minutes, this card game combines 3D printable miniatures with deep strategic deckbuilding
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
The Baldur's Gate 3-arization of Dungeons & Dragons continues as Astarion gets 2 official mentions in the new source books
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Latest in News
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
More about tabletop gaming
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card

I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art

What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
See more latest
Most Popular
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Lewis Pullman as &quot;Bob&quot; in Thunderbolts
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 3 (2024)
22 years after the release of Bruce Almighty, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now officially Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie
Suikoden
Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
The Prince John foil Lorcana Promo card
I don't get how this Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil board game is under $9 right now, when it has a free Prince John Disney Lorcana foil card inside
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai season 6
Cobra Kai mock trailer that sold the Karate Kid revival is revealed by the Netflix show’s co-creator
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
Monster Hunter Wilds
New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke