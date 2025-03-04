This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges

You know the feeling: you’re playing Catan and you’re all stocked up on wool, grain … but really what you need is some lumber and ore. Thankfully, this Kickstarter project has you sorted. The Catan Masterpiece Series is an official set of components and accessories that offer a host of premium upgrades for one of the best board games crafted from wood, metal, resin, gemstones, or the just very fanciest of plastics.



There are plenty of bougie additions to choose from and tack onto your existing copy of Catan, and you can check them all out on the Catan Masterpiece Series rewards page. From charming, earthy (and really quite affordable) game pieces like wooden dice and wave pieces to wonderfully overkill $600 gemstone hex tiles, there’s something available that’ll suit almost every budget and every player’s desire to flex on their friends come game night.



There are a couple of ways to put together your quarry of Catan Masterpiece goodies. If a resin Robber and dice, wooden board pieces, and plastic number discs and ancient civilization pieces are just rich enough for your blood, the $199 bundle is the easiest and most price-effective way to pop all of those components in your basket at once.

(Image credit: Fanroll)

If you yearn for something even fancier, there are the Woodcutter ($299), Artisan ($499), Stonecutter ($749), and Noble ($999) bundles too. Each of these turns up the scale and/or quality of the previous tier. So, while you’ll definitely be splashing the cash, you know you’ll also be well on your way to owning the world’s fanciest copy of Catan.



Many of the most affordable tiers of bundle like Explorer ($25), Harbormaster ($69), and Traditionalist ($99) are unfortunately already sold out. That’s likely owing to the popularity of the project, as it’s currently sitting at 1,224 backers and $317,703 pledged with 16 days to go. That said, you can redeem the project’s build-a-bundle reward to put together a selection of just the pieces you most have your eye on. According to the Kickstarter page, everything is due to ship around December 2025; so, maybe consider it an especially early Christmas present to yourself.

