This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me

Features
By
published

GM-less play means everyone has ownership over the experience

Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
(Image credit: Far Off Games)

Far Off Games has brought us Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread, a tabletop RPG board game hybrid that's quickly shot into the BoardGameGeek hotness rankings. As a long time TTRPG and board game tester, I've been tasked with reviewing it... but this is one monster of a campaign to get through.

So, having spent about ten of an expected hundred-or-so hours with it, I figured I would bring you my initial thoughts about Arydia before I complete the board game as an old, shrivelled hermit with no more than three very good friends.

Thus far, aside from drowning in pieces, there's a distinct feeling that's been bubbling up throughout this highly board-centric, GM-less roleplaying game. What I'm getting as I work my way through the deck of story cards, shift around the little map cards with my mini, and delve into life as an Exile, is that Arydia delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture, at least in my experience. Yet it's something a lot of the best board games have in abundance: a sense that everyone is equally responsible for the experience.

All eyes on you

Something I've noticed, as a tabletop enthusiast and Game Master myself, is how much weight is placed on the Game Master to hold the scepter for all other players around the table. In D&D, and many others on the best tabletop RPGs list, the focus is almost always on the GM as the storyteller and orchestrator of each event. And while TTRPGs do usually feel like collaborative storytelling games, players are more often looking to the DM as the source of new information, and as a wellspring of knowledge around the game lore and system.

This is especially true when the party is new to the game – it's a bad look when the GM doesn't understand how the system works – and honestly it makes for a super high-pressure situation for people like me whose brain is like a sieve.

Compartmentalizing play

Photo of the Ironsworn print rulebook (Image credit: Future)
Money spent is time saved

Arydia box on a plain background

(Image credit: Far Off Games)

Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread is currently $240 on Far Off Games store, or £239.99 at Zatu, for a full open-world campaign with miniatures, dice and maps all included. When you think about how much time you spend prepping or how much you would have spent on D&D books, that number starts to look a lot more tempting.

With its endless, indexed cards and maps for every single situation – not to mention minis that come pre-painted – Arydia manages to alleviate a whole load of that pressure with GM-less play, allowing something else to blossom in its place. With no game prep needed, bar the initial setup and a little unpacking each session, there's less cogs turning in the background.

That means, while there's little room for improvised narrative and conversations with NPCs can feel a little railroady, everyone at the table gains ownership of making things work smoothly. Plus, there's still a branching story to explore that one of you poor souls didn't need to spend seven hours the night before putting together.

This kind of GM-less play is something more and more tabletop RPGs have been experimenting with of late, and something the board game format of Arydia lends itself to. With all players getting a chance to narrate, pulling out and rummaging through loot boxes, and snapping directional markers on monsters, everyone at the table gets equal ownership over the experience.

Sure, there's less of that back and forth you get with a GM at the table, but it levels the playing field in a way I've not experienced before.

Equal wonderment for all

(Image credit: Future)

What's more, when playing Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread, everyone gets to revel in that sense of wonder as new minis are revealed and secrets are unveiled in the narrative. Rather than one person being the giftmaster and keeper of the veil who is both loved and revered for staying up all night to sculpt set-pieces, each and every person around the table gets to give it the old "Ooooh! Ahhh!" when a new monster makes its way out of the advent calendar-like boxes for the first time.

Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread has its drawbacks for players who put a lot of weight into free-expression and sandbox-style gaming, but the value proposition for alleviating the prep and bringing players together as equals far outweighs those from what I've seen so far.

I'll be coming out with a full review soon, so keep an eye out on the board game feed for that, but for now that's just one very exhausted GMs first impressions.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best D&D books or a collection of solo RPGs to play in 2025.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Screenshots from the Dolmenwood TRPG
Dolmenwood Review: "A beautifully dark array of narrative seeds waiting to be sewn"
The One Ring Starter Set box, map, cards, and dice on a wooden table against a dark backdrop
If you want to try tabletop RPGs, I think this one may be better than D&D
Malediction miniatures on a gray surface in front of dice, with a hand moving one whilst holding cards
Malediction is metal enough to make Elden Ring wince, and I can't wait to play this new wargame
Screenshots from the Legend in the Mist TRPG
D&D is "Great for sh*ts & giggles, but it's so saturated with magic that magic doesn't matter" says Legend in the Mist's lead designer
The Wyrmspan board game being played
Wrymspan feels more complex and isolating than Wingspan, but that's just how spelunking goes
An ogre model in a mine, facing three goblin warriors
I'm a forever DM, but the D&D Sigil virtual tabletop isn't for me just yet
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
Red Rising game box and components
From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Upcoming support for underground and multi-level dungeons in Dungeon Alchemist
Dungeon Alchemist community manager is "a little concerned how it's behind a paywall to run games" in D&D's official Sigil VTT
Latest in Features
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
More about tabletop gaming
Red Rising game box and components

From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign

Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface

Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
See more latest
Most Popular
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
The Stone of Madness screenshot of Alfredo and Eduardo facing a large moveable crate, with an enemy standing guard outside the room.
Escaping an asylum hidden in an 18th century Spanish monastery is a curious concept for a stealth game, but I couldn't put this one down
Atomfall screenshot
Playing Atomfall for 90 minutes booted me out of my comfort zone more than any other survival action game, and that's a very good thing
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life
A painting shows a woman sleeping as a demon with three eyes bites her chest.
Final Fantasy 7 concept artist Yoshitaka Amano's new gallery exhibit summarizes everything I love about the Square Enix games, even though he might have stood me up
Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End
Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know