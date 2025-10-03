Stealthy new Kill Team box set pits Tau mechs against Space Wolves, and fans are already hyped

The Emperor has smiled upon us this day, because a new Kill Team box set with Tau Stealth Battlesuits and sneaky Space Wolves Space Marines were just revealed.

As the name would suggest, Kill Team: Dead Silence is all about skullduggery and secretive shenanigans better kept in the shadows. It contains two all-new Kill Teams with previously unseen models, and although no terrain seems to be included in the box, it also features a narrative campaign that can be played competitively, cooperatively, or solo. That almost makes it feel more like one of the best board games than a skirmish experience, which I'm personally quite keen on. Campaigns have always been one of my favorite things about the system.

Delving deeper into Tomb World (Image credit: Warhammer Community) Dead Silence builds on the foundation laid by Kill Team: Tomb World, using the same terrain seen there. Unfortunately, getting said box set is easier said than done. It's sold out almost everywhere, but if you're willing to pay slightly over the odds, you can currently find it for $290.41 at Amazon. It's not ideal, but is better than nothing.

In terms of those Kill Teams, things just got spicier for fans of the Greater Good because this box contains new Tau Stealth Battlesuits. According to the announcement post at Warhammer Community, they're decked out in "bleeding-edge XV26" armor that can go nearly invisible but still packs serious firepower. These models serve as a refresh for the older Stealth Battlesuit miniatures, which still look pretty good on the whole but are starting to show their age.

Next up is a pack of Space Wolves warriors, complete with obligatory fur and leather. These guys are technically scouts, but they aren't like the fresh-faced initiates seen in Kill Team: Salvation. Rather, they're grumpy veterans who don't play well with others so have been sent into the field to do what they do best - kill the most dangerous foes with extreme prejudice. They've even brought a Fenrisian Wolf with them to hammer home that 'man of the wilds' vibe.

It's unclear how these two squads are going to work in practice, but the box's title and emphasis on stealth would suggest a far more clandestine approach than we've seen from other teams.

Personally, the thing I'm most excited about is the campaign. Alongside the usual background and rules you'd expect from a Dossier, the Dead Silence book also includes a full narrative storyline to play through - and a hex map to track your progress "filled with different territories and landmarks for you to capture." I adored this feature in the previous edition, so am happy to see it return now.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Warhammer Community) (Image credit: Warhammer Community) (Image credit: Warhammer Community) (Image credit: Warhammer Community)

Of course, whether we'll be able to actually get hold of Dead Silence is another matter. The previous box, Tomb World, has become notoriously hard to find, so I'm a little nervous about this follow-up. Especially considering how handsome those new models are. Indeed, it seems as if fans are starting to reach for their wallets. "Dam it, I was hoping it would be teams I won't like. You win again [Games Workshop]," Grinning_Grunt writes on a reddit thread about the reveal. Meanwhile, user losci seems to be on my wavelength by noting how "the new teams look nice but what I'm interested in is the return of campaigns! Was my favorite part of last edition, so happy to see it return." Amen to that.

There's no word on when Dead Silence will arrive, but pre-orders apparently go live 'soon' so I'd expect it to drop in November or December. I'll follow up on this post with a full where-to-buy guide as well, just in case it's a headache to pin down come release day.

