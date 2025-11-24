Get your exclusive first look at a devious new Riftbound Spiritforged card
The second Riftbound set will release in February 2026
League of Legends trading card game Riftbound is preparing for the release of its second-ever set of cards in the coming months, and previews for Riftbound: Spiritforged have finally begun in earnest. And we're part of it!
More specifically, GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a new Unit card, Dauntless Vanguard. While the card itself might seem fairly straightforward at first, it's actually a little bit devious when you get into the mechanics.
Dauntless Vanguard
First and foremost, it's worth noting that Dauntless Vanguard comes with none of the flashy and much-hyped new mechanics in Riftbound: Spiritforged. It's not, for example, an Equipment that attaches to other Units, has nothing to do with Gold tokens, and is not a Spell and therefore couldn't feature Repeat (pay the cost to double the effects) even if it wanted to.
Let's start with the basics: A Body card, 4 Might (upper right) for 4 Energy (upper left) and a single Power (directly below Energy) makes for a fairly straightforward cost. And that is... almost entirely it. Again, straightforward.
But Dauntless Vanguard also features a prime ability: "You may play me to an occupied enemy battlefield." Essentially, you'd normally be prevented from playing into an occupied enemy battlefield with a Unit; you can play to ones you yourself occupy, but not an enemy one, or to your own base. And 4 Might is strong enough to take on a good amount of early game Units, especially if you have a Spell or two to back you up.
Dauntless Vanguard with its Common rarity isn't likely to make or break a given Riftbound deck, but it's likely good enough to happily serve in many Body decks – thought that's slightly dependent on what exactly else Riot has up its collective sleeves in the new set.
Further Riftbound: Spiritforged cards are set to be revealed all week long through December 3, so be sure to keep an eye on the official card gallery. Riftbound: Spiritforged itself is currently scheduled to release in English on February 13, 2026 and will launch in China on December 12, 2025. Riftbound: Unleashed is set for May 2026 while Riftbound: Vendettas will launch in Q3 2026. Finally, Riftbound: Radiance is set to launch late next year.
While you wait for Riftbound: Spiritforged to release, don't miss the best board games or the best card games.
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.