Play as King of the Wild Hunt in this new Witcher skirmish card game thats discounted right after release

A game that will let me destroy my enemies playing as Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt, is now topping my list of card games I need to play. And now, not only will I get the satisfaction of embodying the monstrous leader himself, but also in saving myself a few bucks in the process. Very different pleasures, both equally important.

Right now you can nab Unmatched: Witcher - Realms Fall for just $37.99 at Miniature Market though its sister game, Steel and Silver that includes Geralt and Ciri is currently sold out thanks to similarly great pricing. Just a side note, this is a game released just last month so its really great to see it discounted right off the bat.

And as much as Unmatched doesn't feature on our best card games list, its definitely one of the more popular around.

Sadly, UK Wild Hunt enjoyers won't be able to join in the fun as easily without importing.

Buy it if:

✅ You loved the Witcher games and want more of an intimate affair

✅ You want the experience of playing King of the Wild Hunt, or even Yennefer and Triss as a duo



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a big fan of The Witcher



Should you buy Unmatched: Witcher - Realms Fall?

That all depends on your affinity for both skirmish games and the Witcher, I imagine.

Unmatched is one of those fast paced battling games that comes with its own fancy little minis for every character, and lets you fight it out in a skirmish-style, card-led combat.

In Unmatched: Realms Fall, you get to play as not only the ruthless and dominating Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt, but you can also explore Yennefer and Triss' complex relationship from a new perspective. These two deliver powerful combos as a duo, and with Dijkstra by her side, the sorceress Philippa has a lot of potential to become your new favorite character, too.

