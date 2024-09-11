Next Lorcana set feels like a tribute to the most underrated Disney movie

The next Disney Lorcana set has been revealed, and as someone who thinks Treasure Planet is thoroughly underrated, I'm psyched at how swashbuckling it feels.

Called 'Azurite Sea,' this expansion sets sail on flying ships that feel as if they've been taken straight from the 2002 Disney movie. It doesn't seem to be a standard high-seas adventure, either; in the trailer, the crew (which includes Jim Hawkins from Treasure Planet) enter a maze of water with fish-filled walls of ocean on either side. It's a novel idea that helps this set avoid simply being 'Disney Lorcana, but pirates.'

Naturally, we are getting some of that anyway. Along with pirate Stitch and a version of Jasmine who looks as if she'd prefer to make you walk the plank over a magic carpet ride, everyone from Winnie the Pooh to Mickey Mouse are getting nautical makeovers too.

Azurite Sea is also providing us with a first for what is quickly establishing itself as one of the best card games – Big Hero 6 and Rescue Rangers (including Chip, Dale, and Gadget Hackwrench). These characters will get cards for the first time in this set.

Disney Lorcana TCG Azurite Seaâ€“ Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As usual, this Disney Lorcana expansion will include two new starter decks (Ruby/Amber and Sapphire/Emerald) to go with booster packs and an Illumineer's Trove filled with packs of cards, accessories, and dice. New playmats (using art from 'Elsa – The Fifth Spirit' and 'Donald Duck – Buccaneer') are also arriving alongside card sleeves and deck boxes featuring 'Scar – Vengeful Lion' and 'Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard.' I was already very onboard with the latter design, so I don't know how to feel about developer Ravensburger letting me fuel my obsession with that artwork even further.

In terms of story, the press release hjas this to say:

"Repairs to the damaged Great Illuminary remain incomplete following Shimmering Skies, so the Illumineers set out on an expedition to save it. Along with their seafaring glimmers, Illumineers sail the dangerous Azurite Sea seeking the owner of the hidden inkcaster discovered in Ursula’s Return. They can only hope to find a more experienced Illumineer, someone who can teach them the valuable skills that will help fix the Great Illuminary. Their only clue in this search is a mysterious owl symbol inscribed on the base of the hidden inkcaster that matches a symbol shown on maps of the Azurite Sea. Meanwhile, Jafar, who remains determined to rule over the realm, searches for the other half of the powerful Hexwell Crown."

Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea will launch worldwide this November 25, but local hobby stores, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris will be selling it early from November 15. Pre-orders aren't live yet as Shimmering Skies has only just come out, but they'll likely arrive within the next few weeks.

