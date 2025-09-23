New Invincible tabletop RPG focuses on earthshaking superhero slugfests, and you can try it for free now

I'm not an Invincible fan, but even I have to admit I'm tempted by the new tabletop RPG.

Developed by Free League (the folks behind some of the best tabletop RPGs, if you ask me), Invincible - Superhero Roleplaying allows you to create your own costumed crimefighter and beat the crap out of evildoers with what appear to be bone-breaking fights. It just nailed a superhero landing on Kickstarter too by getting fully funded in just 30 minutes. The project is now sitting at over $141K / £104K, which is almost three times its initial goal.

While we'll have to wait until next year to get the physical core rulebook and starter set, you can actually download the Quickstart Guide for free right now at DriveThruRPG. I did just that, and even at a cursory glance, this Invincible RPG (which uses a d6 system that sees you throwing handfuls of dice) seems to do a good job of replicating the wince-inducing melee of its inspiration.

(Image credit: Free League)

As an example, rolling lots of sixes with a close-combat attack (called a "slugfest" here) allows you to perform a "stunt" that provides a range of benefits. Yes, you could stun your foe or save civilians. But you can also inflict additional damage for each six you get, or make another attack entirely. You're able to "wreck a zone" during fights as well and tear up scenery to smack your opponents with. It's a great reflection of the earthshaking blows delivered in the comics and Amazon Prime show. Especially because dropping below 0HP earns you critical damage, which is a random roll table that includes this delightful little titbit as a possibility: "Head crushed! Your head bursts like a ripe melon, blood and brains gushing out. You’re dead."

I'll hopefully be giving Invincible - Superhero Roleplaying a try in the next couple weeks, but my initial impressions are positive. Not that I expected anything else, really; Free League is responsible for everything from the excellent Alien and One Ring systems to The Walking Dead Universe RPG, so I'm not entirely surprised by this one showing promise.

In terms of the Kickstarter, there are a variety of tiers available to back that get you the core rules, starter set, or a combination therein. However, anyone who backs the project within the first 48 hours receives a cloth patch – either the Invincible logo or the Viltrum Empire symbol. You have until 9am EDT / 6am PDT on September 25 to claim them, so you may want to sprint to Kickstarter at superspeed if you'd like one.

