MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set announced for 2026 with "pizza lands" and totally tubular throwbacks, man

I hope you're hungry for another Magic: The Gathering crossover, because MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is on the way.

Unveiled at New York Comic Con, this will be the second Magic: The Gathering set of 2026 and the fourth total Universes Beyond crossover of next year (Hobbit, Star Trek, and Marvel Super Heroes are also on the way). MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will span every era of the franchise, with the 1980s animated series, the original comic book, and the '90s movie making their way to one of the best card games.

MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will feature a Commander Deck with all four heroes and every color. The usual array of boosters will be available too (as is tradition), but the most notable entry in the lineup is the very '80s "Pizza Bundle." This features "pizza lands" with slices themed to each Magic: The Gathering color.

The full MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles range is now up for pre-order at Amazon, but I have a suspicion it may get snapped up fast.

I'm gonna be honest, these look… well, I'm not sure anyone would call them appetizing. Actually, they make me feel queasy. But I do admire how publisher Wizards of the Coast has been able to work the mana symbols into the toppings of each pizza, so full marks for effort I suppose.

In addition to this, a "Turtle Team-Up" box is being released as well. This features four 60-card decks, one themed around each hero, and it's a two- to four-player cooperative experience.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Plus, special cards featuring artwork from original TMNT artist Kevin Eastman are on the way too. Expect these to fetch a high, high price when they eventually launch next year.

Here's the full lineup, with the MSRPs for each item.

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $69.99

Bundle: $69.99

Pizza Bundle: $99.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Turtle Team-Up: $49.99

Pre-release events for MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be held between February 27 – March 5, while the full tabletop release day is March 6. Fans playing on MTG Arena will be able to get ahold of the set early, though, as it lands there on March 3.

