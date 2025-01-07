Legend in the Mist beats Discworld and Dolmenwood in Most Anticipated TTRPGs of 2025 vote

In a fantastic turn of events, Legend in the Mist has been named the Most Anticipated TRPG. Amazingly, the "rustic fantasy" tabletop game has beat out a bunch of games expected to land this year, including Modiphius' Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork RPG, Dolmenwood, and the upcoming Evolved Edition of Free League's award winning Alien RPG.

If you instantly reached for your dice when you heard the news, now might be the time to get on the best tabletop RPGs list, while you wait for this one. To clarify, the news comes from the EN World 2025 survey, where voters cast up to three votes on a list of 39 nominations at the start of the year.

Quite the achievement with so much competition, then. Lets give them a round of applause or, more appropriately, a clatter of dice. Even more so as, last year, Son of Oak game studio raised an impressive $855,686 of Legend in the Mist's $50,000 goal on the game's Kickstarter, and plans to bring the game to us very soon this year.

(Image credit: Son of Oak)

Based on the City of Mist TRPG engine by the same studio, Legend in the Mist takes cues from "The Lord of the Rings, The Wheel of Time, Princess Mononoke, and many other classic fantasy stories." It's a tag-based system, which doesn't rely on stats. Tags can be both positive and negative, such as the Apple Picker's 'Scrappy' tag, which gives them some bonuses such as 'Unkempt Charm' during play, but also means they "Never Listen". Adding these power tags together, minus any negative tags, in a way that makes narratological sense is how you give your rolls power.

Legend in the Mist is currently available for pre-order at a discounted price on the City of Mist online store, and Core Book Chapters 1 and 2 are planned to release on January 31, digitally. That includes a learn-as-you-play comic to make figuring it out easy for first time players, and Hero/player rules and tools to get everything off to a flying start.

Physical copies aren't expected to drop until the summer, but do keep an eye out on their Kickstarter updates page for more info.

