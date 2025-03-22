Kill Team: Blood and Zeal pre-orders just went live, and I wish other Warhammer games were this weird

Features
By published

It's like a John Byrne painting come to life

Kill Team: Blood and Zeal box on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Kill Team: Blood and Zeal has just gone up for pre-order at all your favorite hobby stores, and for me, it's a good example of Warhammer at its best – when it gets bloody weird.

To be precise, this new box set may as well have been plucked from a John Blanche illustration (sepia masterpieces full of wild-eyed fanatics with gross augmentations and a penchant for religious dodads). As the name would suggest, Kill Team: Blood and Zeal sets its sights on the Warhammer world's truest believers. On one side are the Sanctifiers, an Imperial group of holier-than-thou Emperor-botherers who've gotten carried away so far as devotion to their deity is concerned. On the other are Goremongers, a cult so dedicated to the demonic servants of Chaos that they've twisted their bodies to look like them.

It's the grimmest of grimdark, and I'm glad Kill Team continues to mine that particular idea; if you ask me, this is where Warhammer excels. It's hard to find examples (no matter whether it's other wargames or the best board games) that have such a distinct identity, and the line's recent releases have knocked it out of the park.

Brutal and Cunning gave us bunker-busting Orks alongside sniper hobbits… complete with grilled sandwiches they heated on powerpacks. Hivestorm offered remote-controlled aliens. Before that, we got Nightlord Space Marines with a love of wearing flayed skin. Oh, and don't forget the reality-warping Mandrakes who were able to teleport around like Nightcrawler from X-Men.

Besides being incredibly memorable, these Kill Teams are very mechanically distinct. Let's take Blood and Zeal as a case in point. The Sanctifiers can bellow out sermons that reduce incoming damage (thanks to them being whipped into a frenzy) and provide numerous buffs, or set opponents on fire with holy 'Blaze' tokens that inflict D3 damage to foes unless they are able to remove it. The floating Miraculist is able to set themselves aflame and damage anyone within an inch of the model too.

Blood and Zeal miniatures, assembled and in front of the box on a wooden table

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

As for the Goremongers, they carry infernal stimulants in canisters on their back that must be kept topped up with the blood of foes. These provide special abilities which range from healing the fighter in question to allowing two attack actions per activation, but each one reduces the tank's contents. Players must then refill them by gutting enemies, or risk running empty.

In other words? Now that we're a couple of expansions past Kill Team's current starter set, the design team is unleashing its creativity and getting damn strange. I'm a big fan of this, and can't wait to see what wildly creative ideas they drop next.

NOTE: This review sample was provided by the publisher.

Want to try something new? Don't miss the best adult board games.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Death Rider and Krieg Combat Engineer model on a wooden table in front of model barricades
Forget Space Marines, this might be the quintessential Warhammer 40K army set
A collection of insectoid models on a ruined building, standing on a wooden table, with other models below
Forget Warhammer 40K or Age of Sigmar, this is the wargame I think you should get into this Christmas
Malediction miniatures on a gray surface in front of dice, with a hand moving one whilst holding cards
Malediction is metal enough to make Elden Ring wince, and I can't wait to play this new wargame
Warhammer 40,000 new Aeldari models for 2025 Fire Dragon Aspect Warriors and Phoenix Lord Fuegan
I'm biased but the new Aeldari Phoenix Lords might be the coolest character models in all of Warhammer 40K
A collection of Warhammer models, divided by white lines
Warhammer 40K heavy metal Space Marines steal the show at Las Vegas Open 2025
Titus in Warhammer Space Marine 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 promises to "redefine the standards of third-person action games," but I'd rather it fix Space Marine 2's biggest problem
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Kill Team: Blood and Zeal box on a wooden surface
Kill Team: Blood and Zeal pre-orders just went live, and I wish other Warhammer games were this weird
Photographs of the Agricola board game in play
Agricola review: "Accurate representation of the highly competitive and often unstable world of agriculture"
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Cards from Zhenya&#039;s Wonder Tales
Embrace your inner bear-lover in a Baldur's Gate 3 sidequest-style tale of social turmoil in this Slavic storytelling board game, now crowdfunding
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D virtual tabletop Sigil is as good as dead, and I can't stop thinking about what could have been
A purple snake wearing a green and gold crest coiled around a pillar with wisteria in bloom
This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen
Latest in Features
Kill Team: Blood and Zeal box on a wooden surface
Kill Team: Blood and Zeal pre-orders just went live, and I wish other Warhammer games were this weird
Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.
DC June 2025 solicitations: 10 must-have comics to pre-order this month
Flow
Flow won big as this year's Oscars underdog against Pixar and Netflix, and it's proof of the power of storytelling over dialogue
Yasuke riding through a village looking for Knowledge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows' prologue is the most gripping in franchise history, but I'm fixated on the tiny details
Naoe blends in among lush trees in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows while observing Amagasaki Castle from a rooftop perch
After 18 years Assassin's Creed Shadows cracks the ultimate stealth loop with its deliciously dense castles
Cabernet screenshot showing vampire protagonist Liza sucking someone&#039;s blood
Cabernet is the kind of vampire RPG I've been looking for since Masquerade Bloodlines, and I'm already plotting my next run 6 hours in
More about tabletop gaming
Photographs of the Agricola board game in play

Agricola review: "Accurate representation of the highly competitive and often unstable world of agriculture"

Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together ahead of launch
Helly and Mark S in Severance season 2

The Severance season 2 finale just made me rethink the entire show – and it’s so much darker than I expected
See more latest
Most Popular
Helly and Mark S in Severance season 2
The Severance season 2 finale just made me rethink the entire show – and it’s so much darker than I expected
Silver Surfer sitting on his board
Marvel June 2025 solicitations: 10 must-have comics to pre-order this month
Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.
DC June 2025 solicitations: 10 must-have comics to pre-order this month
Yasuke riding through a village looking for Knowledge in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows' prologue is the most gripping in franchise history, but I'm fixated on the tiny details
A grizzled Daredevil faces new challenges.
Matt Murdock's powers are failing and he has just 72 hours to solve a deadly mystery in Marvel's new limited series, Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell
Flow
Flow won big as this year's Oscars underdog against Pixar and Netflix, and it's proof of the power of storytelling over dialogue
Naoe blends in among lush trees in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows while observing Amagasaki Castle from a rooftop perch
After 18 years Assassin's Creed Shadows cracks the ultimate stealth loop with its deliciously dense castles
Pacific Rim
The 35 greatest 2010s sci-fi movies
Best games of 2025: images of Split Fiction, Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds.
The best games to play in 2025, so far
Cabernet screenshot showing vampire protagonist Liza sucking someone&#039;s blood
Cabernet is the kind of vampire RPG I've been looking for since Masquerade Bloodlines, and I'm already plotting my next run 6 hours in