I've been playing D&D for years, but I think this starter set is the best it's ever had

The hardest thing about D&D is getting started. There's a lot to learn; character sheets and proficiency modifiers can feel as alien to newcomers as the game's fictional languages. It's easy to become lost and throw in your proverbial wizard's hat before you've even delved your first dungeon.

D&D beginner boxes don't always help. Despite being pitched as the ideal place to learn, they usually present players with a wall of text and baffling stats to decipher. They also put an inordinate amount of strain on whoever is 'running' the game – the Dungeon Master. This new D&D Starter Set, though? Well, that's a different story. I've been digging through it over the last few weeks, and I think this might be the best starter set Dungeons & Dragons has ever had. It seems as though publisher Wizards of the Coast has finally cracked the code.

"I've seen many anecdotes of people using the set to teach others," designer Justice Arman tells me when we catch up to talk D&D. "There's a friend and fellow game designer in the industry who said he's been trying to get his wife to play D&D for 17 years, and he did it with this set and for his son as well at the same time."

This doesn't surprise me. Rather than sticking to the same formula come hell or high water like previous versions (complete with stats that may seem borderline incomprehensible to beginners), this one takes a different approach. Thanks to a drastically stripped-back design that puts only the info you need on a player mat, it feels more like the best board games than a classic tabletop RPG.

Normally, you've got to wade through a sea of numbers on the standard D&D character sheet. Here, things have been pared to the bare essentials; all the bonuses you need are very clearly labelled up-front. There's no need for a newcomer to know that their elf warrior's got a Strength score of 15, after all. The only thing they need to know is that they add a +2 to Strength rolls, like attacks.

When combined with cards for every individual item and spell that you place on that same board, play becomes a lot easier to understand. As Arman points out, it's far more tactile as well; placing a sword card (with easy rules for how to use the item) onto your board is like equipping it. Equally, using hit point markers or power tokens in place of confusing spell slots lowers the barrier to entry by leaning on ideas a broader audience are more likely to be familiar with. After all, first-time D&D players come from all over – they may be video gamers inspired by Baldur's Gate 3, or fantasy novel fans who want to live out their own adventure. They may have seen it played on shows like Stranger Things so are curious to try it themselves. With that in mind, the team worked with as broad an audience as possible when preparing the 2025 Starter Set.

"This was the most involved playtesting that we've done for a product outside of our core rule books," Arman tells me when we discuss the project's two-plus years of development. "We really wanted to look at people who weren't playing D&D right now, [to] recruit all sorts of survey respondents and gamers or people who don't game. Then we would watch them live, unpacking something and going through that exercise, and just seeing where they struggle, what they don't struggle with, what things they kind of instinctively know or skip."

That helped flag certain aspects long-time players like me might take for granted. Some playtesters assumed they needed to roll a dice to move, for example (which is logical, but not necessary in D&D). This resulted in little boxes of info that Arman describes as "Dungeon Master training wheels, which we haven't had in a product in the past 10 years that I'm aware of."

Equally, this is the first time a D&D Starter Set has included so many physical props – it's crammed to the brim with battle maps, tokens for every single monster in the adventure, a variety of cards players can choose from as their background, cards to describe the people you meet on your quest, and even inventories to shop with. Old-school players might argue that this takes away from the appeal of D&D (theater of the mind, or your imagination), but I would argue it does a much better job of removing barriers to entry for those who've never played before. Spending five minutes trying to work out where your character is in relation to a goblin can feel like going over multiplication tables at school, but seeing where they are on a map right away keeps things rolling.

This is why the non-playable character cards – which show villagers, townsfolk, and guards controlled by the game's Dungeon Master – only feature key details to help run them.