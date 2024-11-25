If you want a new obsession, this Lord of the Rings card game has never been cheaper

Another Black Friday discount has charged into view like a rider of Rohan running down some orcs, and this time it's slashed the price of an esteemed Lord of the Rings card game. Indeed, this popular hobby game has never been cheaper than it is now.

To be precise, you can get The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game's revised core set for $39.99 at Amazon instead of $59.99. That's its lowest ever price by a few dollars, and the kind of discount we rarely see outside of Black Friday sales. That's why it immediately jumped out at me when I was minding my own business, browsing this week's Black Friday board game deals.

This new edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game is a well-regarded, co-op take on Tolkien's world that updates a long-running hobby with numerous quality-of-life improvements. It's

The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This revised core set hasn't ever been cheaper. In fact, I've never seen it fall as far as this before now; it previously hit $41.99 during last year's Black Friday, but no lower before or since. It averages between $50 and $55 the rest of the time, so the discount is especially good.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer in-depth games

✅ You enjoy Marvel Champions, Magic, etc



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting something light and easy



Price check:

Walmart | $41.99

Target | $55.99



⭐ UK price: £69.99 £54.99 at Zatu

Should you buy The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game?

If you're a fan of games you can really sink your teeth into (the kind with interweaving mechanics that bounce off one another, multiple ways to win, customization options, and expansions aplenty), this is gonna be your jam. There are layers to the LotR card game besides those heroes and monsters you'd expect from something set in Middle-earth; much like the world itself, there's a lot going on under the surface.

For starters, this isn't just an excuse to slap Aragorn or Bilbo on your usual scuffle for points. It folds the central themes of Lord of the Rings (fellowship and grand adventures) into gameplay instead. As well as mustering heroes each turn and arming them with the gear they'll need to survive the journey, you're embarking on story-light quests during each game. You might enter Mirkwood on a mission to reveal and defeat one of Ungoliant's giant spider spawn, for example.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

These victories or failures can be tallied into an ongoing, trackable campaign if you so wish. With this game type, fallen heroes stay out of the picture.

Of course, this means it won't suit anyone who's hoping for a light and accessible romp through Middle-earth. It also encourages regular repeat play, which I know won't appeal to everyone. If you'd rather opt for something more pick-up-and-play, I'd suggest trying one of the best card games - Magic: The Gathering. Although the core MTG experience is complex in itself, the Lord of the Rings beginner set is well-explained and much easier to get your head around. There are numerous Commander decks on offer as well which you can use in ad-hoc multiplayer games.

Want more discounts? Be sure to check out the latest Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals or these Black Friday Pokemon card deals.