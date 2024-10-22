Forgotten Disney movie gets a comeback with this exclusive Lorcana Azurite Sea reveal

Cards ho cap'n, there's an exclusive Disney Lorcana reveal for Azurite Sea off the starboard bow! With preview season for the latest expansion to one of the best card games in full swing, I've been led to some buried treasure in the form of two Disney Lorcana cards we can exclusively reveal on the good ship GamesRadar+.

Seeing as I've been pretty vocal about Treasure Planet being an underrated gem before now, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the cards in question revolve around this forgotten 2002 movie. Meet (a slightly more hench) John Silver, reporting for duty and general piracy in Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Seriously, has this guy been juicing? The pirate has been given an upgrade for the latest Lorcana set in the form of an enormous bionic arm that's replaced his older robot limb, and it's used to shrug off blows – as seen in the artwork and the card's rules, which grants Resist +2 to reduce incoming damage. While he's an expensive character to put down (though you can strip back the cost by putting him on top of other, less pricey John Silver cards), he has an impressive attack and defense to go with an ability that hits each 'ready' character your opponents control with a point of damage. This happens at the beginning of your turn until he's knocked out, so he's a good way of tying up an endgame.

Fittingly, there's also a stowaway in this Disney Lorcana reveal – a song card. If you're familiar with the film, you won't be surprised to see that it's called "I'm Still Here."



(Image credit: Ravensburger)

The original tune was written and performed by frontman of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, and it's a gloriously of-its-time rock anthem full of the angst you'd expect from the guy behind Iris. The card itself is fitting because it allows characters to weather a beating – like John Silver, they gain Resist +2. Again, this means they're able to reduce incoming damage by a couple of points. Seeing as I'm Still Here is the kind of song that's very rebel-with-a-cause, that theming works nicely.



Azurite Sea will come in to dock worldwide from November 25, but you can grab it early from local hobby stores or Disney Parks (namely Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Paris) as of November 15. We'll have our own thoughts on the set arriving soon as well, so keep an eye on that horizon. In the meantime, don't miss our thoughts on how Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies doesn't add new mechanics, but we think that's for the best.

Until Azurite Sea comes out, why not stay busy with the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs?