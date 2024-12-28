Forget Warhammer 40K or Age of Sigmar, this is the wargame I think you should get into this Christmas

Listen, I love Warhammer 40K. I've got a lot of time for Age of Sigmar after Skaventide, too. But if there's one tabletop wargame I'd recommend diving into this Holiday season, it's not either of them. Instead, I'm here to preach from my soap box about Kill Team.

If you've not heard about this system, it's set in the same universe as Warhammer 40K and is still made by Games Workshop. However, it offers a more focused slice of action that doesn't take so long to play. Because it involves squads that don't usually number more than 10, it's also a lot less hassle to prep for. Intimidated at the thought of painting an entire army, or short on time? This is far quicker, and a smaller commitment on the whole (though I'd say it's every bit as satisfying, because each fighter is arguably more characterful than standard rank-and-file). That also means you can branch out into other factions you may never normally touch - the cost for each squad is pretty reasonable, and most are sold separately.

While you can certainly get going with the official 2024 Starter Set (I've been hands-on with it and would say it's a good way to learn the ropes), it's surprisingly difficult to track down right now. Plus, I'd recommend diving in with Kill Team: Hivestorm anyway. So far as I'm concerned, it's a far stronger beginner box for a couple of reasons.

To begin with, Hivestorm contains everything you need to play rather than giving you a taste of the full rules (which is what the Starter Set opts for). Alongside two brand-new Kill Teams, you're getting a board's worth of scenery that can be used in Warhammer 40K games, 3D accessories for playing the game, all the necessary tokens, a scenario book setting up this year's narrative, and the full core rules. As such, it's far better value on the whole. As an example, that core rulebook normally costs $60 by itself.

I'd say that the Kill Teams featured in Hivestorm are a better representation of what the game's about than the Starter Set equivalents. This is a skirmish game at its core with engagements between small, elite squads who do something better than anyone else - be it stealth, guerrilla warfare, close combat, or manoeuvrability by way of jetpacks. That's why the Starter Set's collection of run-of-the-mill Space Marines and Plague Marines don't quite cut it in my eyes. Yes, I know that they're supposed to be humanity's most powerful troops in the lore. Those models are also gorgeous. But because they're not exactly... uncommon in games of 40K, or its marketing, or even its fiction, they feel more like bog-standard troops than the highly specialized operatives we're used to in Kill Team. Personally, I'd been hoping for a rerun of the Phobos Strike Team for the Starter Set as a result - they're still Marines, but have a far more specific set of skills.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

By contrast, Hivestorm features the jetpack-wielding Tempestus Aquilons and insectoid Vespid Stingwings. The former are children of landed gentry who have been offered up as tribute and provided with the very best training the Imperium can offer, giving "haughty RAF flyboy from WW2 movie" vibes. Meanwhile, the latter are creepy xenomorphs controlled by the alien T'au Empire via remote to act as air support. It's a cool blend we don't usually see on the 40K battlefield.

When combined with the core rulebook rather than a stripped-down beginner tutorial as is found in the Starter Set, not to mention oodles of terrain and premium accessories, Kill Team: Hivestorm might be the best starter set Warhammer has made if you ask me. Yes, it's more expensive - but oh boy, is it worthwhile.

