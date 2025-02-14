Exclusive Lorcana card reveal gives Disney's best couple a 'legendary' makeover

Gawrsh, but this exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveal for Valentine's Day isn't half cute.

In honor of the most romantic holiday of the year, GamesRadar+ can exclusively show off two exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveals – and they feature the House of Mouse's best-known power couple. Yep, Mickey and Minnie are getting new, legendary cards for the upcoming Archazia’s Island set.

Seeing as they're rare legendaries and Disney's most beloved characters, it shouldn't come as a surprise that these two are powerful. Actually, I did a little wince at Minnie's ability; it could be devastating for one of the best card games in the right hands.

First though, let's check out Mickey Mouse, Inspirational Warrior.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

This plucky little guy allows you to play a character for free when he banishes a foe, and that's incredibly helpful at any stage in the game. Sure, he's got a modest score for both Strength and Willpower that'll make banishing foes tricky. But when paired with the ability added by Minnie Mouse, Storyteller, you can get some nasty combos going. Take a look.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Seeing as she can reduce the Strength of a rival character by the amount of lore she has, it makes banishing much easier for Mickey Mouse, Inspirational Warrior; if you can take an enemy's Strength down to 0, he won't be knocked out when challenging. And because Minnie will also gain lore whenever you play a character (which Mickey allows you to do after he banishes), you're left with a rather delicious synergy. The two work really well together, as you'd expect.

And hey, what is that she's holding? I'm pretty sure it's the mystical scroll that appears on both starter decks for Archazia's Island… Ah, it's probably nothing. I can't imagine that's important to the ongoing story in any way. No sir.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, you can pre-order the Archazia's Island range from Amazon ahead of its March 21 release date. I'll be going hands-on with the set soon, so expect my thoughts in the not-so-distant future.

For recommendations on what to play before the latest Lorcana set drops, don't miss the best board games or the best family board games.