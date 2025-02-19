Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to hit Upper Deck with limited-edition gallery prints, trading card sets, and a trick-taking game

Soon we'll be seeing Boderlands characters hitting stores in an entirely new form: trading cards. Thanks to the team at Upper Deck, you'll be able to hold characters from The Gearbox Entertainment Company's Boderlands franchise, alongside Tiny Tina's Wonderlands characters, in the palm of your hand and battle your way to victory in a new Tiny Tina trading card game.

As Jason Masherah, president at Upper Deck, says in the press release, "video game collectibles as a whole are still a relatively new concept"... We're not entirely sure about that, since we've spent the past few years curating a list of the best gifts for gamers, but sure, we'll bite.

The announcement says coming first will be Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber. A game featuring characters such as Paladin Mike, The Dragon Lord and Wastard. Classes are set to include Spore Warden and Brr-Zerker, and many more. Altogether, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber will come with 108 cards, as well as four d20s, all with custom designs to match the Tiny Tina theme.

(Image credit: Upper Deck)

So how's it gonna work? Just pick your class and slip into the Chaos Chamber for a strategic trick-taking combat bonanza. You can use blast, slash, and cast moves to help you battle Skeleton Warriors, Trolls, Goblins, and more, to try and gain the most points and get some awesome swag. The Banshee, Dry'l, and Ribula are all set to feature as enemies, too.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Chaos Chamber is coming in spring 2025, and will be available for $29.99 from the Upper Deck store. That's going to be followed by limited-edition gallery prints and trading card sets for both ​​Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Exciting times ahead for card-collecting fans of Borderlands, then.

