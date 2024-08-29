Warhammer Nova Open 2024 announcements at a glance, from Stormcast Eternals to Death Korps of Krieg

There are always Nova Open Warhammer reveals to drool over, and this year's no different. Even though it's more of a modest offering than the avalanche we got at the likes of AdeptiCon, there's still plenty to get excited about – especially if you're an Age of Sigmar fan.

Besides that, a lot of the Nova Open Warhammer announcements were teasing what we can expect for the hobby in 2025… and it feels like we've got a lot of good stuff heading our way. The Aeldari are finally getting the refresh they've waited ages to receive, for example, while one of the weirdest Warhammer factions (the Empire) is returning to The Old World in a big way.

There's bound to be more info waiting in the wings for next year, of course (ranging from one-off boxed games that seek to challenge the best board games to more Age of Sigmar faction revamps), but for now, this is what we can look forward to.

Age of Sigmar Nova Open 2024 reveals

Massive range refresh for Stormcast Eternals

New Battletome for Slaves to Darkness on the way this year

Roadmap spotlights Destruction & Death refresh in 2025

Warhammer's fantasy game got the lion's share of reveals for the Nova Open 2024, and the vast majority revolved around Stormcast Eternals. Alongside many new models (including a non-binary badass at the head of the range), we also got a better idea of what to expect from the next year of releases. It seems that greenskin fans are going to be kept busy, suffice to say.

Stormcast Eternals

Following the reveal of yet more Skaven earlier in August, the Stormcast Eternals have finally received their due. Fresh off their defeat at Hel Crown in the launch event to coincide with Skaventide, Sigmar's reincarnated warriors have had their range massively reinforced with equally massive models. I've sketched out the details below, but the headline act would be a monstrous kit riding on a brook-no-nonsense griffin. A new Battletome was revealed too, but we knew that was coming and we haven't had a properly good look inside yet.

Iridan the Witness/Lord Vigilant

This set looks as if it can be made into two different versions – the named hero Iridan the Witness who's cursed with knowledge thanks to an eidetic memory, and a Lord Vigilant commander if you'd prefer to create an original character. Both ride Morrgryphs, which are essentially giant griffons who seem eager to tear you a new one. However, Iridan may be the more interesting. Besides using gender-neutral descriptors of they/them in Warhammer's official description (which is notable in itself, considering how the company used and then went back on gender-neutral descriptors for a separate character a few years ago), they also seem to have learned how to end the suffering of the immortal Stormcast first. They're now deployed "to any battle where Stormcast Eternals are in danger of losing themselves completely, never once forgetting the face of one they have put to rest."

Lord-Celestant, Lord-Terminos, & Lord-Relictor

New leaders' is the recurring theme of the Nova Open Stormcast. There's a fresh Lord-Celestant (who can boost your rank-and-file), another, even more imposing version of the executioner-esque Lord-Terminos we got in the Skaventide box, and the most metal of all the reveals – a skull-faced warrior priest of death, the Lord-Relictor. The latter is my favorite of the three by a long way, mainly because you can't help but be intimidated by someone who [checks notes] walks around with a coffin and skeleton stuck to their staff.

Stormstrike Palladors & Reclusians

Despite all these leaders, we did get some good old-fashioned warriors too. Leading the charge were more customizable Reclusians with different weapon options (in contrast to the single-pose versions we got in Skaventide). They're followed by Stormstrike Palladors, which are cavalry units riding hippogriffs.

Stormreach Portal

This was an unexpected addition to the range; a massive piece of terrain that serves as a gateway for reinforcements. Essentially, the Stormreach Portal allows you to hold some troops in reserve or redeploy further into the battlefield.

2025 roadmap

Following confirmation of the final AoS releases for 2024 (a Slaves to Darkness Battletome alongside a Darkoath Tribes box for the Spearhead game type), we got a brief tease of what we can expect to see next year. It looks to be a good time for fans of greenskins; the Orruk Warclans are getting a Spearhead box, yes, but it seems as if their smaller fellows, the Gloomspite Gitz, are going to enjoy something of a range refresh with an army box and new individual models. Their rank and file are long in the tooth now, so a refresh is definitely due.

Something big is promised for the forces of Death as well, so the cronies of Nagash are likely to get a similar treatment. Or could a new campaign be being hinted at?

Warhammer 40K Nova Open reveals

Death Korps of Krieg get an army next year

Aeldari are relaunching in 2025

Next year will be a big one for Chaos

It was a leaner show for Warhammer 40,000 fans, but there does seem to be a lot on the horizon. Namely, the Astra Militarum is getting reinforcements from one of its most popular branches – the Death Korps of Krieg. We've seen this grim and gritty group of troopers recently via the last Kill Team starter set , but now they're gaining an entire army to rally around.

This will be followed by a long-awaited relaunch for the Aeldari (some of those units are really showing their age) with promises of revised Aspect Warriors and more to go with them. We then get revitalized Imperial Knights, accompanied by the vague promise of Chaos goodies further into the year…

Horus Heresy, Old World, & Blood Bowl Nova Open reveals

Tanks are a focus next year for Horus Heresy

Empire and High Elves next to get models in Old World

Chaos Dwarfs return to Blood Bowl

Although Warhammer's other games didn't get massive announcements (if any, in the case of Warcry, Underworlds, and Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game), there's still enough to chew on. Here's a whistle-stop tour:

Blood Bowl

The Chaos Dwarfs return! Sort of – they're coming back to Blood Bowl, at least. This team hits with extreme force, and its players are armored to the eyeballs to make sure they inflict as much damage as possible. Its hobgoblins try to sneak in some easy hits too, while firebreathers spice things up elsewhere on the field. It seems like this is a particularly brutal group to go up against.

Horus Heresy & Legions Imperialis

Tanks are taking center stage next year where Horus Heresy is concerned, and plenty more seem lined up for your battlefield. We're also getting plastic weaponry options for existing walkers. Still, the tease of something big coming to the Legions Imperialis system has me the most intrigued. Are the Mechanicum making their way to the Epic-scale game?

The Old World

The Empire is next to get a redo next year in this return to classic mass-battles, and although the bulk of the force is made up of models we've seen before, we can apparently expect a "collection" of new miniatures. The High Elves follow soon after, though they're only getting one new model to go with previous minis.

And that's it for this year's Nova Open reveals! Want other cool stuff to daydream over? Be sure to check out our guide to the best tabletop RPGs, or the best card games.