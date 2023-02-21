Sylvester Stallone shares ideas for unmade Rocky 7

Sylvester Stallone has shared his original plans for an unmade seventh Rocky movie in a now-deleted Instagram post. The actor, who wrote all six Rocky movies and directed four of them, posted a slideshow of photos showing artwork from John Rivoli of Rocky Balboa in his signature fedora, along with a series of handwritten notes.

"This was the beginning EXCERPTS of screenplay for ROCKY 7, sadly because [of] certain individuals, it will never happen, but it’s something I want to share with the diehard fans. Always Keep punching. Painting by [John Rivoli]. #Irwinsfault," Stallone captioned the images, referring to Rocky and Creed producer Irwin Winkler (H/T Collider (opens in new tab)).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: @TheSlyStallone) (Image credit: @TheSlyStallone) (Image credit: @TheSlyStallone) (Image credit: @TheSlyStallone) (Image credit: @TheSlyStallone)

In a second, also now-deleted post, Stallone added: "Part two I know it’s confusing, but I think you get the idea. Rocky was back trying to fight for the neighborhood that made him and that he still loves."

Stallone's handwritten notes mention the restaurant named after Rocky's late wife Adrian (Talia Shire) as the character reminisces about her, while another scene mentions a young fighter named Chucho the Mutt – a potential new mentee for Rocky?

This isn't the first time Stallone has lashed out at Winkler on social media. Last summer, he posted a picture of Winkler as a snake with a knife coming from his mouth on Instagram with the caption: "A VERY flattering portrait of The Great Rocky/Creed "Producer, IRWIN WINKLER."

The next installment in the Rocky franchise is Creed 3, which Stallone isn't involved in, and arrives on the big screen on March 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023.