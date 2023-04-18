Sylvester Stallone to star in new action spy movie for Amazon

Sylvester Stallone has set his next leading role – the actor will star in Never Too Old to Die, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Described as an action-comedy, the movie centers on a mysterious murder in a retirement home for spies, and the Cold War hero who takes it upon himself to find the assassin living among them. Brian Otting penned the script, but a director hasn't been lined up yet.

As well as starring in the film, Stallone is also producing under his Balboa Productions company as part of his multi-year deal with Amazon Studios – his first project since the deal was finalized. This will see him write, direct, produce, and star in both scripted and unscripted film and TV projects for the studio.

Stallone's last starring role was in another Amazon movie, Samaritan, in which he played a reluctant superhero pulled out of retirement. He's set to return to two beloved franchises this year, too – he'll reprise the role of Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which arrives on the big screen next month, as well as returning as Barney Ross in the upcoming The Expendables 4 alongside Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren, releasing in September.

On the small screen, he most recently starred in Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus crime drama created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

Never Too Old to Die doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the film to arrive on Prime Video, check out our guide to the most highly anticipated movie release dates of 2023.