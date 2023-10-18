Sylvester Stallone gets personal in new trailer for Netflix documentary

A new trailer for Sly, Netflix's upcoming documentary about Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, has arrived.

"What is healthier, to live under the illusion and still have a glimmer of hope that you could have been great, or blow it and realize you're a failure?" Stallone asks over a montage of career-spanning clips. In the trailer, Stallone talks about coming to the realization that at the end of the day, it's not fame and success that's most important – it's family.

Stallone's acting career began in 1969, playing a number of uncredited extra roles before writing and starring in Rocky – which not only launched him into ultimate stardom but also became arguably one of the most significant films in pop culture. After playing John Rambo in the wildly successful First Blood, Stallone would go on to play Rambo in a number of films and cement his status as an action star. He currently stars alongside his daughter Scarlet Rose on the Paramount Plus crime drama Tulsa King.

Per the official synopsis, "this retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life." Family, friends, and other Hollywood legends such as Quentin Tarantino all make appearances. The documentary received an R rating for language.

The film is directed by Thom Zimny, known for the several acclaimed documentaries he's made with Bruce Springsteen.

Sly is set to hit Netflix on November 3. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.