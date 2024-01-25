Super Mario Kart modder adds sadistic Resident Evil-style camera angles, calls it "the worst thing I have ever created"

The only thing that could make Mario Kart more stressful is adding Resident Evil-style fixed camera angles to it - so obviously one modder has done exactly that.

Twitter user and "Super Mario Kart expert" MrL314 has shared what's both the best and worst thing to ever happen to the SNES game as well as the "worst thing" they've ever created. The SNES hacker has made it so racing around courses like Bowser's Castle, Mario Circuit, and even Rainbow Road is even more intense than before.

Like in the early Resident Evil games, instead of the camera following the racers around the course, there are fixed-angle cameras dotted around the track. That means you'll need to know each course extremely well, because if you miscalculate at the start of a drift you could easily find yourself crashing out of the race.

It's not just the Grand Prix races that have this option. MrL314 has also added it to the Battle Mode. If you fancy giving yourself the ultimate Mario Kart challenge, the ROM Hack is available via its creator's Twitter account, embedded above.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the Mario Kart community has had a similar reaction upon seeing the Mario Kart and Resident Evil crossover. "This is the worst thing I've ever seen," one Twitter user responded to MrL314's tweet. "OP are you alright? Do you need someone to talk to? Why do you wish to see people suffer?" another asked. "Absolutely cursed. 10/10 will definitely try this," another said.

My favorite reaction so far has been from the Twitter user embedded above who simply replied with that Ian Malcom quote from Jurassic Park: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should." To which MrL314 replied: "Stopped. Thought about it. Should," which is fair enough really.