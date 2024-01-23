New details about the Suits reboot emerge – and it sounds very different from the original show

Good news Suits fans, more details about the anticipated Californian-based spin-off have been revealed, confirming the show will follow a young female Harvard law alum, rather reminiscent of a past original character.

As reported by journalist Matthew Belloni via his Puck newsletter , the next project in the Suits franchise is currently titled Suits: Los Angeles and will center on a group of new characters working at an entertainment firm in L.A.

Alongside this, Belloni also shared a description of the main character named Erica, whose description reads, "30s, Black, SoCal native, and Harvard law alum. She's jockeying to be made Head of Entertainment. She's great at closing clients but struggles elsewhere. Smarter than everyone."

Erica's introduction has since sparked comparison to the original series' leading lady Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, who started in season 1 as a young yet extremely skilled paralegal, later working her way up to partner.

Later on in the newsletter, Belloni divulged that Suits: Los Angeles will follow a similar path as the CSI spin-off shows, in that they are set in the same world as the original series, but follow completely different characters in a new location. This suggests that our favorite Suits characters may not make an appearance, despite star Patrick J. Adams showing interest in returning .

Although the spin-off was announced late last year , not much is known about the plot, release date, or cast list for Suits: Los Angeles at this point, other than the fact that the show is created by Suits' very own Aaron Korsh.