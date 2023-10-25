Starfield's launch propelled Xbox Game Pass into setting a record for the most subscriptions "added in a single day ever"

Starfield contributed to the single most successful day in Xbox Game Pass's history.

In Microsoft's most recent earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella says the space epic steered record growth for the subscription service. "On launch, we set a record for the most Game Pass subscriptions added on a single day ever," he says. That's an impressive feat considering that Starfield was also a sales chart-topper in September, despite launching into the service.

According to the company's new financial results, Starfield's record launch also contributed to growing revenues. Revenue from Xbox content and services - Game Pass included - is up 13%, while overall gaming revenue was also boosted by 9%. The RPG's release wasn't significant enough to spike Xbox console sales, however, since hardware revenue fell 7%.

Xbox Game Pass has quietly been on a hot streak thanks to well-reviewed releases dropping onto the service back to back - including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Lies of P, and Sea of Stars. But Microsoft hasn't specified how many people have subscribed to the service for over 18 months.

Starfield's success could continue into the future with more essential mods, wacky fan endeavors, and a New Game Plus mode that shakes up the studio's usual formula. Bethesda boss Todd Howard himself said the game was made to be played for years to come, even though some fans are already moving on or going back to the studio's older hits.

Elsewhere, Phil Spencer announced that Activision Blizzard games wouldn't be hitting Game Pass until next year.