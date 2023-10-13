Starfield player finds near-perfect gun blessed by the RNG gods: "I don't think there could be a better perk in any slot"

A lucky Starfield player might have genuinely found the closest thing the game has to a perfect gun.

In a post on Reddit earlier this week, one spacefarer showed off their freshly looted weapon: a legendary Kodama machine pistol. On its own, that might not have been anything to write home about, but the perks on this particular gun are such a good fit that they might actually be statistically perfect.

Legendary Starfield weapons come with three perks, but the game doesn't really have any way of guaranteeing that those perks will work well with each other, or with the weapon itself. Thankfully, that's not the case here; a machine pistol is designed to spit out a lot of damage in short bursts, and every perk here helps with that. 'Furious' ensures that every consecutive hit does more damage, 'Rapid' increases fire rate by 25%, and 'Skip Shot' means that every fourth shot will actually fire two bullets at once, essentially bumping the fire rate by an additional 25%.

Those all work well with each other thanks to that stacking damage and attack speed, and they're also nice fits for the Kodama generally. The gun has decent accuracy at 66.9%, and a substantial fire rate at 212. As one commenter describes it, this pistol is a "lil' bullet hose" capable of spitting out hundreds of shots in no time. Thankfully, it's also pretty easy to find ammo to fill that hose, as evidenced by this player's 29,000 rounds.

This particular gun is so good that its finder doesn't reckon it could get any better, noting that "RNGesus decided to bless me" with a collection of upgrades that are so useful they "don't think there could be a better perk in any of the three slots." The only way to improve on what they've found here, it would seem, is with weapon mods to improve hip fire stability and upgrade that accuracy a little further. One player observes that "it's like spray and pray, but you don't have to pray."

It seems that the Kodama is a pretty popular gun overall, with many players saying they'll seek one out pretty quickly at the start of each playthrough - and that's without godly perk rolls like these. And it seems that you're far from guaranteed to secure those rolls: one Starfield number cruncher labeled the game's loot as "laughable" after killing the same Elite enemy 100 times only netted them 10 Legendaries, with even the best drops more likely to give you melee weapons than a game-changing gun like this.