Star Wars writer and Uncharted director came up with the concept of Forspoken

Forspoken, Square-Enix's mysterious new action game, comes from a concept by Star Wars: Rogue One writer Gary Whitta and Uncharted director Amy Hennig.

In a press release that was sent after yesterday's PlayStation Showcase trailer, some of the talent behind the game was revealed. It turns out that the game's "original concept" came from Whitta, who we spoke to last year about his Animal Crossing talkshow, while Hennig "developed the story concept in 2019 (prior to heading Skydance New Media)" according to the press release.



If that bevy of talent wasn't enough, it's also been confirmed that the writing of the game is being led by Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick, the latter of whom worked with Hennig on the canceled Visceral's Star Wars game. On top of the writing talent, we also discovered some more of the cast in the game, with Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor Janina Gavankar taking on the role of villainous Tanta Sila.

Of course, there was plenty to get excited about with Forspoken last night that didn't include learning more about the team behind the game. The detailed trailer gave us our best look yet at Square-Enix's fantasy universe, as well as the journey hero Frey is set to go on. Treat yourself to it below.

With a Spring 2022 release window, the PS5 and PC game has had our curiosity for some time, but now it has our attention with the bumper credits list. Here's hoping the talented bunch behind the game will be able to create another masterpiece for their CVs.

