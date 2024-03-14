Star Wars Outlaws will be "the most detailed Star Wars experience you've ever seen," says Nvidia as it touts DLSS 3 and ray tracing capabilities

Star Wars Outlaws will apparently be the "most detailed Star Wars experience you've ever seen," at least according to Nvidia.

Nvidia has just published a new blog post from the Game Developer's Conference 2024 in San Francisco, where the company announced a slate of upcoming games that will use its technology. Namely, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws will launch with DLSS 3 and ray tracing enabled on PC when it arrives later this year, and it'll also be part of Nvidia's GeForce Now Ultimate streaming service.

"Star Wars Outlaws is built using Massive Entertainment's incredible Snowdrop Engine, enabling the developers to create the most detailed Star Wars experience you've ever seen, with perfectly recreated ships and iconic locations and stunning worlds for you to visit and experience," the blog post from Nvidia continues.

"Worldbuilding is a part of our DNA, and what better way to showcase our craft than creating the first-ever open-world Star Wars game," Outlaws technical director Tobias Carlson added in a statement. This isn't the first time we've heard this line - when Outlaws was announced last year, Ubisoft billed it as the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game."

"Filled with distinct locations across the galaxy's outer rim, both iconic and new, players will be able to experience the Star Wars underworld like never before. DLSS 3 gives us the performance headroom to bring our vision to life and to support additional ray tracing features, helping gamers fully immerse themselves in the adventures of Kay Vess and Nix," Carlsson added, referencing Outlaws' leading characters.

Outlaws has also been talked about as having a "deeply immersive open-world" in the past, and that if you venture off the beaten path, "the game will reward your curiosity." Outlaws isn't deliberately being massive for the sake of it - the game doesn't have multiple endings, for example - but it sounds like Ubisoft is leaning more into the finer details, rather than continually expanding outwards.

