If you wanted a Spy Kids reboot, you're in luck with this first look

If you were in the market for a new Spy Kids movie, you're in luck. Robert Rodriguez is back in the director's chair for Spy Kids: Armageddon, a reboot of his original franchise starring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, and Everly Carganilla.

Per Netflix, Spy Kids: Armageddon is a "relaunch of a classic family franchise which will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family. Tony (Esterson) and Patty (Carganilla) must use all their gaming skills to save their spy parents who have been kidnapped by an evil man.”

Rodriguez wrote the script with his son Racer Max. Billy Magnussen and D.J. Controna also star.

"When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world," the official synopsis reads.

The first Spy Kids movie, starring Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, and Carla Gugino, hit theaters in 2001 and was a surprise hit, earning $147.9 million against a budget of $35 million. Two more sequels were produced (and I was in theaters, front row, for all three).

"I’ve just heard from so many families how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids," Rodriguez told People. He's right: the nostalgia rings true for us late-twenties/thirty-somethings who loved it as kids and still love it to this day. Here's hoping the new film holds up.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is set to hit Netflix on September 22. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.