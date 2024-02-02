Get ready for greatness: SpongeBob's best scene ever is being recreated at the Super Bowl

Something truly epic is about to go down at the Super Bowl. The greatest musical performance in history is going to be repeated.

That's right, 'Sweet Victory' from SpongeBob SquarePants is coming back. As revealed by CBS Sports, a recreation of the legendary moment will begin Nickelodeon's broadcast of the sports event.

You asked for it. You got it.Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mhFebruary 1, 2024 See more

Of course, as anyone who watched the "Band Geeks" episode as a child can tell you, witnessing 'Sweet Victory' is a life-changing experience. You'll never be the same again. But, for the uninitiated, allow us to explain: the episode follows Squidward Tentacles attempting to put on a show stopping performance for the Bubble Bowl, so he can impress his hated rival Squilliam Fancyson.

Squidward quickly assembles a band, consisting of the likes of SpongeBob himself, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Mr Krabs, Plankton, and Mrs. Puff. Rehearsals go terribly and Squidward isn't feeling so great about his chances at the Bubble Bowl – until the band unexpectedly scores a touchdown with a performance so powerful you're liable to be moved to tears. Seriously, if you don't believe us, check it out below.

SpongeBob fans have long wanted to see 'Sweet Victory' performed at the Super Bowl. A Change.org petition launched in 2018 for just that purpose gathered over 1 million signatures, following the death of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg the same year. While the full song wasn't performed at the next Super Bowl, the SpongeBob characters were used to introduce another musical act instead.

You can catch the new performance on Nickelodeon from 6:30 ET/3:30 PT this February 11. As for the actual Super Bowl, if sports isn't your thing, it's worth remembering there are usually some impressive trailers during the commercial breaks – so keep your eyes peeled (you can watch on CBS, Paramount Plus, and NFL Plus).

