Splatoon 3 players weep for Big Man as his team loses the Splatfest

Splatoon 3's debut Splatfest is over, and Big Man fans are in mourning for their idol.

Over the past weekend, the World Premiere Splatfest ran for Splatoon 3 players, pitting rock, paper, and scissors against one another. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be for Big Man, as scissors ended up unfortunately coming in third place behind the other two teams in North America.

This means Big Man fans and stans are understandably in tears. The big sea pancake's team actually held pole position halfway through the Splatfest throughout Europe, but they unfortunately ended up coming in second place behind team rock, commandeered by Shiver.

It wasn't Big Man's day, but we're sure he's still happy with his team's efforts, no matter the results. Splatoon 3 fans have been utterly in love with Big Man since he was first revealed for the shooter sequel earlier this month, and there's no doubt players that will fight the good fight for him again in future Splatfest battles.

i was not big man's strongest soldier... pic.twitter.com/n2ceY1b76jAugust 28, 2022 See more

That's right - just because Big Man lost on this occasion, doesn't mean he's done. Nintendo has always held Splatfest battles for the Splatoon series so far, periodically introducing new teams for players to declare their allegiance to and battle it out for. We can expect a fair few more showdowns between Frye, Shiver, and the Big Man himself.

Maybe next time, Big Man !#Splatoon #Splatoon3 #Splatfest #TeamScissors https://t.co/Bk9SCC8tQR pic.twitter.com/uflNUaJdPVAugust 28, 2022 See more

Here's hoping whatever team Big Man commands in the future end up pulling out a better performance in the future to topple Frye and Shiver. The opening Splatfest may be over, but there's not long to wait until Splatoon 3 launches in full next week on September 9.

