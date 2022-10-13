Splatoon 3 community rallies around VTuber who beat "S-Rank hell" point debt

The Splatoon 3 community has rallied around a VTuber who spent nearly two weeks grinding to get out of their rank.

The feat began late last month in September, when VTuber streamer Akirose fell into a crippling deficit of -2313 points in Splatoon 3's ranked system. The VTuber was forced to don a smile on their virtual face and battle it out in Splatoon 3's Ranked Battles to painstakingly claw back all the points they'd lost.

The grind was tough, with the VTuber diligently undertaking Ranked Battle day in and day out. After nearly two weeks, as the post below reports, Akirose finally managed to overcome the burdening debt of points and rise to positive points in the S rank of Splatoon 3's competitive scene.

Now, Akirose's Twitter (opens in new tab) account is overflowing with fans celebrating the streamer's victory over Splatoon 3's points system. Posts just like the one below, of fan art celebrating the VTuber is rife, and considering Akirose has nearly 700,000 Twitter followers, they've definitely had an audience for their feat.

本当にがんばったねえおめでとうアキちゃん👏👏👏始めから見届けられて嬉しい🎉🍎 #アキびゅーわーるど #アロ絵 pic.twitter.com/vjkjr6RZ08October 12, 2022 See more

The entire debacle has also kicked off a small debate in the Splatoon 3 community about the way ranks work. In the replies to both the subreddit posts above, you'll find people arguing that rank losses should stop at zero so as to prevent people from falling into debt like Akirose.

Others point out that players will periodically decrease ranks in Splatoon 3 no matter their performance, but others argue this puts players off the game in the meantime. Akirose might be the catalyst of some strong fan feedback bubbling to the surface of Splatoon 3's community.

