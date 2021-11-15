New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer coming this week at event with "big surprises"

The big day is almost here: a new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is set to be shown this week. But there’s a catch.

For now, only a select few will be able to watch the footage in a behind-closed-doors event that promises "big surprises" (H/T Slash Film). The rest of us will have to wait and cross our fingers that Marvel and Sony publicly release a trailer that’s likely to confirm (or swat away) some of the most prominent theories surrounding Spider-Man’s MCU threequel.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will be launching exclusively at the Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 16 at 5:00pm Pacific/8:00pm Eastern. Those in the UK may want to set their alarms if they want to stay up for all the gossip: that’s an ungodly 1am GMT on Wednesday, November 17.

Good luck finding tickets – unless you’ve won one through a giveaway, there’s practically no chance of getting in on the day itself.

It’s highly likely that details of the trailer (and potential footage) will be leaked straight after the event. If that’s the case, you either need to put up spoiler blast shields, or keep an eye out on social media for all the key details.

No word yet on when the trailer will get officially released to the wider public, but there’s a good-to-fair chance it comes within 24 hours of the event – if not immediately. If so, keep an eye on the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account, as well as the Sony Pictures Twitter page in case they release the trailer there.

As for the big surprises? The big, earth-shattering reveal would be that of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men officially returning. The multiverse has been cracked open, multiple classic on-screen villains have been confirmed, and now we just need visual confirmation that would likely break the web.

While you wait: read an excerpt from Total Film's exclusive interview with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.